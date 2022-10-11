Read full article on original website
When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
Crossing a milestone, Parke County Covered Bridge Festival celebrates 65th year
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps
As we anticipate freezing temperatures over the next week, we're looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard - which then pass the cost to the customer. Keeping heating costs as low as possible through …. As we anticipate freezing temperatures...
Silver Alert canceled after Marion teen found safe
MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Judge considering injunction in religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana abortion ban
A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban - this one focused on Indiana's religious freedom law. Judge considering injunction in religious freedom …. A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
New record, highest percentage of US abnormally dry
INDIANAPOLIS – A new record has been set on the US Drought Monitor that includes the largest percentage of the country to be categorized as at least abnormally dry. The latest drought report came out this morning & includes more than 81% of the US in at least abnormally dry conditions! It’s 81.78% to be exact. That’s the largest % of the country ever–on record–to be abnormally dry. This new data now places October 11th, 2022 in front of the former leader, July 17th, 2012, in drought area coverage.
Sunny, windy and cool this weekend; temperatures plunge below freezing next week
Indianapolis saw it’s first precipitation of the month with .02″ of rain falling Thursday. This has been a dry fall so far with only two inches of rain since Sept. 1. The US drought monitor was updated on Thursday and we have abnormally dry soil conditions across most of central Indiana.
E-bikes recalled after reports of burn injuries
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of e-bikes are being recalled because the battery can ignite, explode or spark. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves around 22,000 Ancheer e-bikes. The bikes were sold online from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930. The recall was initiated...
No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
67-year-old man dies in Indianapolis motorcycle crash
INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue. Police said the crash...
Residents, pets escape overnight house fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Lebanon police officers were...
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
