INDIANAPOLIS – A new record has been set on the US Drought Monitor that includes the largest percentage of the country to be categorized as at least abnormally dry. The latest drought report came out this morning & includes more than 81% of the US in at least abnormally dry conditions! It’s 81.78% to be exact. That’s the largest % of the country ever–on record–to be abnormally dry. This new data now places October 11th, 2022 in front of the former leader, July 17th, 2012, in drought area coverage.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO