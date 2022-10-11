Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
How technology teams keep America's largest bank on a digital course
A recent KMPG survey of 1,000 technology executives finds a growing emphasis on customer experience in their planning. Close to 46% of respondents indicate CX as the primary goal for investing in enterprise technology. This means a growing emphasis on direct involvement with CX for technology teams. This growing role...
ZDNet
Amazon expands 'pay with your palm' technology
Thanks to advances in technologies like near-field communication (NFC) and cloud computing, contactless payment options are increasingly common. Two years ago, Amazon debuted a device called Amazon One, which lets you pay for an item in a store with effectively just a wave of your hand. Now, for the first...
NFL・
ZDNet
Fintech giant The Clearing House joins open-source patent protection powerhouse OIN
You may never have heard of The Clearing House (TCH), but you use its services every day. Its US payment network clears and settles more than $2 trillion of wire, Automated Clearing House (ACH), check image, and real-time payments every day. How does it do it? With open-source software. And that means it's a target for open-source patent trolls. So, ACH this week joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent nonaggression consortium.
ZDNet
Supply chain hacks are on the rise. But most companies aren't prepared
The UK's cybersecurity agency has told firms to do more to protect themselves from attacks on their supply chains. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has released new guidance for organizations due to what it says is a recent rise in supply chain attacks. Some notable recent cases include the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Microsoft can show you why your team meetings are so boring
Microsoft has rolled out several new improvements to Adoption Score, its tool for admins to observe how much staff are using Microsoft 365, including the ability to send messages from Word and Excel to get staff to use the apps. Microsoft 365 admins gain a revamped Meeting dashboard within the...
ZDNet
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on: The most advanced security cameras yet?
Forget everything you know about home security: Eufy Security is setting a new standard. The company's latest Edge Security System, which features two wireless EufyCam 3 4K-resolution outdoor cameras and the HomeBase 3, looks to machine learning and solar power to deliver what may possibly be the most optimized surveillance setup I've seen yet.
ZDNet
Microsoft readies Kubernetes public preview for Windows, IoT devices
Microsoft's Azure and Azure Arc cloud management platform is continuing to evolve, as evidenced by several product announcements at the Ignite 2022 conference this week. And bringing Kubernetes container support to more endpoints is a key part of its distributed cloud-to-edge direction. Microsoft announced this week that a public preview...
ZDNet
Going back to the office is 'a productivity killer'
Companies sending their employees back to the office for five days a week are "seriously limiting their ability to attract and retain top talent" if they don't adapt their use of physical workspaces for hybrid working, says the head of Slack in the UK. Stuart Templeton said many organizations were...
Comments / 0