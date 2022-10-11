You may never have heard of The Clearing House (TCH), but you use its services every day. Its US payment network clears and settles more than $2 trillion of wire, Automated Clearing House (ACH), check image, and real-time payments every day. How does it do it? With open-source software. And that means it's a target for open-source patent trolls. So, ACH this week joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent nonaggression consortium.

