WLKY.com
Jack Harlow hints at 'Louisville Live' appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just about a week away from "Louisville Live" at Louisville Slugger Field, the night may have its first special guest. In a sly post on his Instagram story, Jack Harlow may have dropped a hint that he'll be at the event this year. This shouldn't come...
WLKY.com
Louisville man killed six years ago in Old Louisville remembered with balloon release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six years after a Louisville man is gunned down in a parking lot in Old Louisville, his family is continuing to push for answers. The family of Kenny Belt returned to that spot at PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets to draw attention to the still unsolved case and release balloons.
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
WLKY.com
Watch the 2022 Bell Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY is proud to present the 45th annual Bell Awards. The Bell Awards program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the true "spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service. Watch the entire program in the player...
Complex
Livestream ‘Louisville by Jack Harlow’ Concert Paying Tribute to Rapper’s Hometown
Jack Harlow is paying homage to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Tonight, the Grammy-nominated rapper will bless fans with a one-off concert livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Though the show is going down at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, it’ll celebrate the Southern city by transporting “fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying tribute to the rapper’s hometown” by giving “fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists, and restaurants.”
WLKY.com
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
WLKY.com
Volunteers collect teddy bears for kids in need at the Lou City game in Lynn Family Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ardi's Bears and volunteers were at the Fun Zone before the Lou City's soccer game Saturday night. The volunteers were collecting gently used and new teddy bears. The bears will go to children this Christmas who are in need or chronically ill. One of the organizers,...
WLKY.com
Here's what's going on around Louisville, southern Indiana this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Stomp Music Festival kicked off Friday as one of the many events going on this weekend. Mental health resource booths lined the festival stages in Fern Creeks' Jones Field for the event. It was started by the Jones Family in 2017 after Peter Jones took his life in 2016.
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
WLKY.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway near Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was struck and killed by a car driving on Preston Highway early Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Preston. That's not far from the Kentucky Expo Center. Officials said the...
WLKY.com
Two Louisville neighborhoods are cleaner thanks to Brightside and some Metro council members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few Louisville neighborhoods are getting cleaned up this month, thanks to a partnership between Metro council members and Brightside, Inc. Council president David James and Councilman Jecorey Arthur teamed up with dozens of volunteers to clean up the Park Hill and California neighborhoods Saturday. "It's...
WLKY.com
Carrollton man accused of abusing child, posting it online
CARROLLTON, Ky. — A Carrollton man is accused of physically abusing a toddler and posting a video of it on Snapchat. Benjamin Franklin of Carrollton is now being charged with abuse of a child and strangulation. Police said that a woman brought her 2-year-old son to the hospital on...
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
WLKY.com
Down One Bourbon Bar reopens in downtown Louisville after 2-year absence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A bourbon bar and taco spot in Downtown Louisville has reopened after a two-year hiatus,according to Louisville Business First. Down One Bourbon Bar, the more than 4,700-square-foot restaurant originally opened in 2013. Down One closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but reopened on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with an expanded outdoor space and menu.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Dozens of Louisville's NICU babies dressed up for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From tiny mermaids to adorable sock monkeys, more than two dozen NICU babies at UofL Health were dressed up this week for a Halloween photo shoot. And for the nurses, dressing up and photographing their tiny patients has become a favorite tradition. "I think the NICU...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's largest street painting festival returns to Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Via Colori Street Painting Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend to celebrate creativity and raise money for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. More than 100 artists will use sidewalks near Big Four Bridge Lawn as canvases on Saturday and Sunday. They will be creating their own...
WLKY.com
31-year-old arrested in connection to double shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a suspect one month after a man and woman were shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested 31-year-old Paul Wade on Thursday in connection to the shootings on Sept. 10. The first shooting happened in the...
