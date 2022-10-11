ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Jack Harlow hints at 'Louisville Live' appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just about a week away from "Louisville Live" at Louisville Slugger Field, the night may have its first special guest. In a sly post on his Instagram story, Jack Harlow may have dropped a hint that he'll be at the event this year. This shouldn't come...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Watch the 2022 Bell Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY is proud to present the 45th annual Bell Awards. The Bell Awards program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the true "spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service. Watch the entire program in the player...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Complex

Livestream ‘Louisville by Jack Harlow’ Concert Paying Tribute to Rapper’s Hometown

Jack Harlow is paying homage to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Tonight, the Grammy-nominated rapper will bless fans with a one-off concert livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Though the show is going down at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, it’ll celebrate the Southern city by transporting “fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying tribute to the rapper’s hometown” by giving “fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists, and restaurants.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Carrollton man accused of abusing child, posting it online

CARROLLTON, Ky. — A Carrollton man is accused of physically abusing a toddler and posting a video of it on Snapchat. Benjamin Franklin of Carrollton is now being charged with abuse of a child and strangulation. Police said that a woman brought her 2-year-old son to the hospital on...
CARROLLTON, KY
WKYT 27

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY
WLKY.com

Down One Bourbon Bar reopens in downtown Louisville after 2-year absence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A bourbon bar and taco spot in Downtown Louisville has reopened after a two-year hiatus,according to Louisville Business First. Down One Bourbon Bar, the more than 4,700-square-foot restaurant originally opened in 2013. Down One closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but reopened on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with an expanded outdoor space and menu.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Dozens of Louisville's NICU babies dressed up for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From tiny mermaids to adorable sock monkeys, more than two dozen NICU babies at UofL Health were dressed up this week for a Halloween photo shoot. And for the nurses, dressing up and photographing their tiny patients has become a favorite tradition. "I think the NICU...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky's largest street painting festival returns to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Via Colori Street Painting Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend to celebrate creativity and raise money for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. More than 100 artists will use sidewalks near Big Four Bridge Lawn as canvases on Saturday and Sunday. They will be creating their own...
LOUISVILLE, KY

