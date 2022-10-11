Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Verizon, Razer unveil 'world's first 5G gaming device'
Razer's annual RazerCon event is a launch showcase for the latest products coming to the company's gaming and streaming customers. This year's event included the debut of its highly touted 5G gaming handheld, which it's releasing in close collaboration with Verizon. It also showed off a slew of new keyboards,...
ZDNet
Surface Pro: Arm or Intel? The answer's not so simple
Microsoft unveiled the latest members of the Surface family this week, and the rumor mill was correct. The new Surface Pro 9 will indeed offer an unusual configuration option: You'll be able to choose between an Arm-based CPU or this year's latest x86 CPU from Intel. Here's the funny thing,...
ZDNet
Brydge SP Max Plus review: A ruggedizing keyboard case for the Surface Pro 8
A couple of months ago I upgraded my work computer from a Surface Pro 6 to a Surface Pro 8 and of course it was just before Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 9 so my timing isn't great. That said, having a Surface Pro 8 did give me the opportunity to test out the Brydge SP Max Plus keyboard and for some users it may be an essential accessory to help you get the most out of the Surface Pro 8, but there are a few areas to improve on in a future variation.
ZDNet
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on: The most advanced security cameras yet?
Forget everything you know about home security: Eufy Security is setting a new standard. The company's latest Edge Security System, which features two wireless EufyCam 3 4K-resolution outdoor cameras and the HomeBase 3, looks to machine learning and solar power to deliver what may possibly be the most optimized surveillance setup I've seen yet.
ZDNet
Amazon expands 'pay with your palm' technology
Thanks to advances in technologies like near-field communication (NFC) and cloud computing, contactless payment options are increasingly common. Two years ago, Amazon debuted a device called Amazon One, which lets you pay for an item in a store with effectively just a wave of your hand. Now, for the first...
ZDNet
Microsoft Cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie on what's new and next for Microsoft Cloud customers
Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie runs some of the biggest businesses at the company. He's in charge of Microsoft's Cloud + AI Group, and oversees everything from Azure and Microsoft's Data Platform, to Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and GitHub. I had a chance to talk to him on Teams at the end of Day 2 of Microsoft's Ignite 2022 conference, which is focused on the IT pro and dev audiences.
ZDNet
Spigen Galaxy Z Fold 4 case roundup: Protect your Samsung investment
It has been two months since I purchased my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and while there have been some other fantastic phones released, it's tough to beat the big main screen experience and stunning engineering marvel of Samsung's latest foldable. I've tried three of the latest Spigen Z Fold 4 cases, but I still went back to using the Samsung Standing Cover due to its functionality for my needs.
ZDNet
Microsoft can show you why your team meetings are so boring
Microsoft has rolled out several new improvements to Adoption Score, its tool for admins to observe how much staff are using Microsoft 365, including the ability to send messages from Word and Excel to get staff to use the apps. Microsoft 365 admins gain a revamped Meeting dashboard within the...
Netflix Earnings Preview: Wall Street Focus on Ads May Outweigh Subscriber Adds
Focus on ads instead of adds? Netflix’s subscriber additions are traditionally in Wall Street’s focus when the global streaming giant opens Hollywood earnings season. But this time around, ads could steal the show as investors are all eyes and ears for possible latest commentary on the planned launch of the company’s advertising tier. Earlier this year, Netflix had said it would introduce a lower-priced service tier with ads in early 2023. But the launch then became widely expected to happen before year’s end, and on Oct. 13 the streamer confirmed a November launch, ahead of the start of an ad-supported...
ZDNet
Google's futuristic 3D-meeting tech is taking another step forward
Google's Starlight light field display prototypes for immersive video meetings will soon be seen in other companies' offices, too. Google announced Project Starline at last year's IO conference. But so far its prototypes have only been used within Google US offices by staff and select partners from various industries for video meetings between two people at separate locations with the same setup.
ZDNet
Save $1,000 on the Zotac Mek Hero G1 gaming desktop
As the leaves change and temperatures drop, we hibernate to entertain ourselves indoors. What better way to spend those chilly autumn evenings than gaming? If you're looking for a nice mid-range prebuilt gaming setup, the Zotac Mek Hero G! gaming desktop just dropped by $1,000. You can get it at Best Buy right now for only $1,099.
ZDNet
How technology teams keep America's largest bank on a digital course
A recent KMPG survey of 1,000 technology executives finds a growing emphasis on customer experience in their planning. Close to 46% of respondents indicate CX as the primary goal for investing in enterprise technology. This means a growing emphasis on direct involvement with CX for technology teams. This growing role...
ZDNet
Supercharge your iPhone experience with these top MagSafe accessories
Apple now has an abundance of iPhone devices that use its MagSafe technology to attach accessories or wirelessly charge the phones. MagSafe uses a combination of magnets and NFC to both hold an accessory in place and recognize it. For example, the MagSafe wireless charger uses magnets to align itself perfectly with the charging coil inside the phone, ensuring you never wake up again to a dead battery because you didn't precisely line up your phone on a Qi charging pad. There's also a MagSafe wallet that attaches to the back of the phone, integrating with Apple's Find My network to remember the last location it was attached to your phone.
ZDNet
Tesla secures a deal to make cars safer through an over-the-air update
Tesla has closed a deal with Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) to implement ESS' Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (HELP) technology in its cars. The tech is designed to help prevent Tesla vehicles from crashing into vehicles that are pulled over on the side of the road. Featured. Tesla will deploy HELP...
ZDNet
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
ZDNet
Gaming deal: Get 25% off an LG curved monitor
October Prime Day is over, but the deals haven't ended. If you're looking for a discount on the perfect gaming monitor, there's good news: LG just dropped the price. Right now, you can get the LG 34-inch Curved UltraWide for only $299 and save $100 on this awesome gaming monitor.
ZDNet
Fintech giant The Clearing House joins open-source patent protection powerhouse OIN
You may never have heard of The Clearing House (TCH), but you use its services every day. Its US payment network clears and settles more than $2 trillion of wire, Automated Clearing House (ACH), check image, and real-time payments every day. How does it do it? With open-source software. And that means it's a target for open-source patent trolls. So, ACH this week joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent nonaggression consortium.
ZDNet
Singapore identifies AI, IoT as emerging key skillsets, with infrastructure support set for displacement
Singapore has earmarked Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI) amongst key technology trends it believes will drive demand for skillsets over the next three to five years. Roles in infrastructure and operations, however, are at risk of displacement and will require reskilling as they transition towards automation and DevOps.
ZDNet
Web browsers need to stop trying to be all things to everyone
I've been using Firefox for decades. That doesn't mean I've used it nonstop for that period. In fact, there have been plenty of instances where I've shrugged off the open-source browser in favor of another. Some of those instances were simply because one browser added a feature that I wanted to make use of.
ZDNet
Fake Lightning cables can damage your iPhone. Here's how to make sure yours is genuine
Once again, I've come across an iPhone that could have been damaged by a poor quality charging cable. The owner thought that they'd bought a genuine cable from an online retailer. Apparently it was a "really good deal." Also: Apple's worst product has now become one of its best. It...
