Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash
A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday. The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital...
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
knuj.net
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
willmarradio.com
Pennock man hurt in beet truck rollover near Raymond
(Raymond MN-) A beet truck driver was hurt in a rollover north of Raymond Wednesday night. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 9:36 p.m. on 75th Avenue SW near the Kandi-Chippewa County Road. A semi loaded with beets driven by 47-year-old Michael Weber of Pennock was eastbound on 75th Avenue when he left the road, hit a field approach and rolled the truck onto it's side. Weber was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
hot967.fm
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
Nicollet County Sheriff continues search for missing man
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance as they continue the search for a missing man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, of Nicollet, was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet on September 30. Jeffrey was wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants, and a green hat. He was also carrying a backpack.
knuj.net
WINTHROP FIELD FIRE
The Winthrop Fire Department was called out Tuesday to a fire in a field of bean stubble. Chief Justin Tenyck says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was tossed from a vehicle on Highway 19. About 80 acres burned and crews were able to stop the fire before it got to a standing bean field. Winthrop called in the Gaylord Fire Department for mutual aid. No one was hurt.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
KEYC
Investigation into death of Mountain Lake man; no foul play suspected
WILDER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. According to a release from the department, authorities were called just before 9 AM Tuesday to the report of a man in the ditch in Wilder. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cottonwood...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
kduz.com
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
Southern Minnesota News
Drought conditions persist
Drought conditions around the state continue to persist, and some of the worst areas are right here in southern Minnesota. According to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, 8% of the state is in severe drought. That includes most of Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and all of Brown County. The map shows Mankato just on the line between severe and moderate drought. To the north, Sibley County faces extreme drought conditions.
KEYC
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
