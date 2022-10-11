ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
NASHVILLE, AR
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
BNPD: WARRANTS ISSUED IN GAS STATION DISTURBANCE TURNED SHOOTOUT

BNPD responded to the Hwy 67 Big Red Valero on the afternoon of Sept. 23 in reference to shots being fired. Following investigation by detectives, it was determined a disturbance between two drivers escalated to shots being fired. Warrants have now been issued for both drivers. Forty-five-year-old Arnold Hendrix, of...
BENTON, AR
ucanews.live

Three dead, one injured in series of Conway shootings

Following a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday, Oct. 7, after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. Ajetunmobi was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m....
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

