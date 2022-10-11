Read full article on original website
dequeenbee.com
Three people found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas
NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning. According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to his mother’s August killing
Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
Little Rock police investigating shooting near Roselawn Cemetery, 3 injured
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Police looking to ID person in connection with deadly Little Rock shooting
Police in Little Rock are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who detectives say may be connected to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
Benton police search for missing man experiencing potential mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing man who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory may be near Lake Winona in Paron driving either a white Kia Soul or red Pontiac Grand Prix with a license plate of AE162F.
One dead, 3 injured in Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: WARRANTS ISSUED IN GAS STATION DISTURBANCE TURNED SHOOTOUT
BNPD responded to the Hwy 67 Big Red Valero on the afternoon of Sept. 23 in reference to shots being fired. Following investigation by detectives, it was determined a disturbance between two drivers escalated to shots being fired. Warrants have now been issued for both drivers. Forty-five-year-old Arnold Hendrix, of...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating after possible gun incident at high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible incident involving a gun at a high school campus. The alleged incident happened at Mount Vernon Enola High School on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were made aware of the situation on Thursday. The...
ucanews.live
Three dead, one injured in series of Conway shootings
Following a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday, Oct. 7, after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. Ajetunmobi was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m....
