Apple now has an abundance of iPhone devices that use its MagSafe technology to attach accessories or wirelessly charge the phones. MagSafe uses a combination of magnets and NFC to both hold an accessory in place and recognize it. For example, the MagSafe wireless charger uses magnets to align itself perfectly with the charging coil inside the phone, ensuring you never wake up again to a dead battery because you didn't precisely line up your phone on a Qi charging pad. There's also a MagSafe wallet that attaches to the back of the phone, integrating with Apple's Find My network to remember the last location it was attached to your phone.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO