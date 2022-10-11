Read full article on original website
ZDNet
How and why you should use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
With the release of iOS 16 and WatchOS 9, Apple added a bunch of new features to the iPhone and Apple Watch alike. The iPhone got features like the ability to edit or delete iMessages, while the Apple Watch received better fitness tools, and what's shaping up to be my favorite addition to the Apple Watch -- a new Low Power Mode.
ZDNet
Save $1,000 on the Zotac Mek Hero G1 gaming desktop
As the leaves change and temperatures drop, we hibernate to entertain ourselves indoors. What better way to spend those chilly autumn evenings than gaming? If you're looking for a nice mid-range prebuilt gaming setup, the Zotac Mek Hero G! gaming desktop just dropped by $1,000. You can get it at Best Buy right now for only $1,099.
ZDNet
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
ZDNet
Spigen Galaxy Z Fold 4 case roundup: Protect your Samsung investment
It has been two months since I purchased my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and while there have been some other fantastic phones released, it's tough to beat the big main screen experience and stunning engineering marvel of Samsung's latest foldable. I've tried three of the latest Spigen Z Fold 4 cases, but I still went back to using the Samsung Standing Cover due to its functionality for my needs.
ZDNet
Brydge SP Max Plus review: A ruggedizing keyboard case for the Surface Pro 8
A couple of months ago I upgraded my work computer from a Surface Pro 6 to a Surface Pro 8 and of course it was just before Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 9 so my timing isn't great. That said, having a Surface Pro 8 did give me the opportunity to test out the Brydge SP Max Plus keyboard and for some users it may be an essential accessory to help you get the most out of the Surface Pro 8, but there are a few areas to improve on in a future variation.
ZDNet
Verizon, Razer unveil 'world's first 5G gaming device'
Razer's annual RazerCon event is a launch showcase for the latest products coming to the company's gaming and streaming customers. This year's event included the debut of its highly touted 5G gaming handheld, which it's releasing in close collaboration with Verizon. It also showed off a slew of new keyboards,...
ZDNet
Supercharge your iPhone experience with these top MagSafe accessories
Apple now has an abundance of iPhone devices that use its MagSafe technology to attach accessories or wirelessly charge the phones. MagSafe uses a combination of magnets and NFC to both hold an accessory in place and recognize it. For example, the MagSafe wireless charger uses magnets to align itself perfectly with the charging coil inside the phone, ensuring you never wake up again to a dead battery because you didn't precisely line up your phone on a Qi charging pad. There's also a MagSafe wallet that attaches to the back of the phone, integrating with Apple's Find My network to remember the last location it was attached to your phone.
ZDNet
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on: The most advanced security cameras yet?
Forget everything you know about home security: Eufy Security is setting a new standard. The company's latest Edge Security System, which features two wireless EufyCam 3 4K-resolution outdoor cameras and the HomeBase 3, looks to machine learning and solar power to deliver what may possibly be the most optimized surveillance setup I've seen yet.
ZDNet
Tesla secures a deal to make cars safer through an over-the-air update
Tesla has closed a deal with Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) to implement ESS' Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (HELP) technology in its cars. The tech is designed to help prevent Tesla vehicles from crashing into vehicles that are pulled over on the side of the road. Featured. Tesla will deploy HELP...
ZDNet
Gaming laptop sale: Acer offers the Nitro 5 gaming PC with a $450 discount
On the back of Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale, other US retailers have launched their own sales events. Taiwanese tech giant Acer, a hardware manufacturer, is one such vendor. The company is well-known for its laptop and accessory ranges, which include devices built with gaming in mind. A deal we've...
ZDNet
This 55-inch Hisense TV is 33% off today only
If you're needing a TV for your living room but missed out on the Prime Early Access Sale, you can still save $200 on a TV right now. As a part of the Best Buy daily deals, you can score a 55-inch Hisense U6GR Roku TV for only $399. The...
ZDNet
The 110+ best Amazon Prime Day October deals still going strong
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (October Prime Day) is now done and dusted. But the Black Friday-level savings are still going strong. Many of the biggest deals from the 48-hour sale haven't expired yet. ZDNET rounded the best Amazon deals up and split them up by category, from TVs to gaming. Have a look below, but you better hurry. There's no telling when these deals will run out.
ZDNet
This easy-to-use encrypted flash drive will make you feel like James Bond
Losing hardware is a pain, but everything is replaceable. Allowing data to fall into someone else's hands is the ultimate headache. Once your data is out there in the wild, it's game over. The "solution" is to encrypt your data. But the problem with that solution is that unless the...
ZDNet
How to restart every iPhone ever made
Is your iPhone acting wonky? Has it stopped responding the way you expect? Are apps "stuck" in some weird state?. Don't worry. We have the universal solution for you. It turns out that there are three ways to restart your phone, depending on what phone you have. We've enlisted the...
