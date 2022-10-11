Read full article on original website
Schenectady ARC food truck festival to take place on Saturday
Food trucks will be dishing out the eats Saturday, to help a group dedicated to those with developmental disabilities. Schenectady ARC is throwing its fifth annual food truck festival. Money raised will help fund programs run by the non-profit. Live music, craft beverages, and around a dozen food truck vendors...
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs
A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
Fairground ready for second year of holiday lights
In Albany, it may be "lights out" for a longstanding holiday light show. The Capital Holiday Lights event no longer has its home at Washington Park - but another event northeast of the city is looking to pick up the slack.
New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday
Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
Troy ChowderFest winners announced
ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
Northway in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham is will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Rd. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north...
Schenectady woman seeing success with stylish business
Jasenya McCauley will tell you she was that student at Schenectady High who was known as having their very own sense of fashion. She later went on to college, and was interested in a few subjects, but fashion prevailed. She worked in retail once she got out of college. A...
Solutions sought to quiet loud trains
A local lawmaker is taking noise complaints up to the federal level – saying trains passing through Schenectady and Montgomery Counties are too loud. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara wrote a letter to the department of transportation, asking them to find a solution to lower the noise – especially overnight. He says neighbors in the Village of Fort Plain and the Town of Rotterdam have had enough.
Firefighters: Cause of Troy fire may never be known
A man who was living there told NewsChannel 13 earlier this week that the fire started when his wife plugged a cell phone to charge, and it exploded. NewsChannel 13 has been checking with the fire department all week. Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the official cause is undetermined. He...
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Washington County barn fire under investigation
A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
The Salvation Army is in need of donations
With the rise in the cost of living and the limited availability of options at local food banks, the Salvation Army is seeing an increase in people who are coming in asking for help. Salvation Army officials say this time last year, within the span of a couple months, they...
Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents
A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
Berkshire County man pleads guilty in two separate cases
A Berkshire County man will serve up to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases just months apart. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, Steven Santana pleaded guilty to assaulting a man he was trying to collect a loan from in august of 2021.
Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespassing
A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.
