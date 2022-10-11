ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Schenectady ARC food truck festival to take place on Saturday

Food trucks will be dishing out the eats Saturday, to help a group dedicated to those with developmental disabilities. Schenectady ARC is throwing its fifth annual food truck festival. Money raised will help fund programs run by the non-profit. Live music, craft beverages, and around a dozen food truck vendors...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

New salon opens on Saratoga Lake

Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs

A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Society
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
104.5 The Team

New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday

Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy ChowderFest winners announced

ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Northway in Latham closed for construction

Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham is will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Rd. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Schenectady woman seeing success with stylish business

Jasenya McCauley will tell you she was that student at Schenectady High who was known as having their very own sense of fashion. She later went on to college, and was interested in a few subjects, but fashion prevailed. She worked in retail once she got out of college. A...
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saratoga Spa State Park
WNYT

Solutions sought to quiet loud trains

A local lawmaker is taking noise complaints up to the federal level – saying trains passing through Schenectady and Montgomery Counties are too loud. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara wrote a letter to the department of transportation, asking them to find a solution to lower the noise – especially overnight. He says neighbors in the Village of Fort Plain and the Town of Rotterdam have had enough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Firefighters: Cause of Troy fire may never be known

A man who was living there told NewsChannel 13 earlier this week that the fire started when his wife plugged a cell phone to charge, and it exploded. NewsChannel 13 has been checking with the fire department all week. Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the official cause is undetermined. He...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WNYT

Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes

An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Washington County barn fire under investigation

A barn fire on Oak Hill Road in Cambridge, Washington County is under investigation. It broke out around noon Thursday, says the Buskirk Fire Department, and was put out around 3:30. No people or animals were hurt, and no one was at the nearby home. The cause is unknown at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

The Salvation Army is in need of donations

With the rise in the cost of living and the limited availability of options at local food banks, the Salvation Army is seeing an increase in people who are coming in asking for help. Salvation Army officials say this time last year, within the span of a couple months, they...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Hot 99.1

Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!

There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
BALLSTON, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County man pleads guilty in two separate cases

A Berkshire County man will serve up to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases just months apart. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, Steven Santana pleaded guilty to assaulting a man he was trying to collect a loan from in august of 2021.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy