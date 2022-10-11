ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Bears Are Feasting on Upstart's Stock -- Here's Why I'm Still Buying

By Keithen Drury
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Anyone who has even been thinking about purchasing a home or car knows interest rates are rapidly rising this year. As the Federal Reserve hikes its benchmark interest rates, the ripple effects spread out to loans and debt assets across the entire economy. For example, risk-free Treasury bonds now offer higher yields than they did last year, which means that more risky forms of debt -- like mortgages or personal loans -- have to yield their loan owners more to compensate.

Those higher interest rates make loans more expensive for borrowers, which naturally leads to fewer loans being taken out. And that is taking a toll on Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) , a fintech company that uses an artificial intelligence model to assess the credit risk of potential borrowers, providing an alternative to the FICO score that lenders have used for that purpose for decades.

When fewer people apply for loans, that means less business for Upstart, which one reason why its stock is down this year. But it's off by an astounding 95% from its all-time high and 86% year to date, and the shift in its business environment isn't a complete explanation for why the stock fell quite that far. Last year, it had been pumped up to an unrealistic valuation. When it crashed, it had a long way to fall.

Despite this, I'm still a buyer of Upstart's stock. There's just too much growth potential for this business to leave it for dead, and I think now could be an excellent time for investors to open a position.

A better lending model

Upstart's creditworthiness model is, quite frankly, the future of lending. Across all credit grades (A+ being those it finds offer the lowest risk, and E- being those its model finds carry the highest risk), Upstart does much a better job of gauging default risk than a FICO score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJ860_0iUIljcp00

Image source: Upstart.

Just look at consumers with FICO scores of 700 or greater whom Upstart categorizes as E-. These borrowers default on 10.2% of loans annually, but most lenders wouldn't hesitate to give them the best interest rates. On the flip side, for those with less-than-ideal FICO scores (639 or lower), Upstart can identify solid borrowers through their A+ designation.

With Upstart's model, lenders can approve more loans (particularly to borrowers with low FICO scores) and avoid making higher-risk loans, even to borrowers who would appear safe based on the traditional measure. That means more revenue and lower losses, a win-win for lenders.

This benefit is precisely why Upstart's Net Promoter Score (a measure of customer satisfaction) is greater than 80 -- a world-class score. It's also attracting more lenders to the service. For example, New Jersey-based Atlantic Federal Credit Union recently inked a deal to start utilizing Upstart's tool to approve personal loans.

The model is attractive, but how is the business executing?

A surprise appearance on the balance sheet

With the stock down as much as it is, you might expect that the business would be struggling, but it is holding on quite well considering the interest rate environment.

In the second quarter, revenue rose 18% year over year. However, revenue is projected to fall by about 25% in Q3 as higher interest rates quash demand for loans. Upstart's profitability also disappeared in Q2: It lost $29.9 million compared to the $37.3 million profit it booked in the prior-year period.

Investors were also concerned by the appearance of loans on Upstart's balance sheet. Upstart is supposed to be a low-risk fintech company, and carrying loans on its balance sheet doesn't fit that narrative. However, Upstart is using them for research and development, and taking a short-term profit opportunity.

In particular, it is testing its auto loan product. Upstart wants to show lenders that its service works so that the company can better market it. Upstart CEO Dave Girouard also sees an opportunity: "We believe the opportunity to generate outsized profits on our platform is unusually high right now." Girouard thinks Upstart can make significant profits on the loans it issues right now, and it's taking its shot.

No one understands Upstart's lending model better than itself, so I trust Girouard and his team to make the right calls.

Regardless, the news that it was trying this strategy led many investors to dump the stock, and the company's valuation is now an absurdly low 1.8 times sales. For reference, JP Morgan, a bank that primarily deals with loans, has a price-to-sales ratio of 2.6. A true fintech like PayPal and Upstart competitor Fair Isaac Company trade at 4 and 8 times sales, respectively.

It doesn't make sense for Upstart to trade at a valuation this low. The business may struggle for the next year or two amid a rising interest rate environment. However, its long-term opportunity is massive, with $6 trillion in loans annually.

Upstart will ride this storm out and be well prepared for the subsequent economic recovery. That's why I'm a buyer of this oversold stock.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Keithen Drury has positions in PayPal Holdings and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, PayPal Holdings, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Personal Loan#Federal Credit Union#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Upstart S Stock#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Upstart Lrb Nasdaq#Fico
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
251K+
Followers
110K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy