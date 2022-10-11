Batavia High School resource officer resigns amid allegations

The school resource officer at Batavia High School resigned last week as allegations surfaced of inappropriate comments about a student.

School officials made the police department aware of allegations that the SRO messaged inappropriate comments to an immediate family member. The family member then told the student of the comments.

The SRO was put on leave pending an administrative review. He then resigned, and Batavia Police Chief Jim Young accepted his resignation.

The SRO is not facing criminal charges. The department determined the allegations did not rise to the level of criminal conduct.

“These alleged comments, if made, constituted a violation of good conduct standards expected by all members of the Batavia Police Department,” Young said.

Batavia Local School District Superintendent Keith Millard offered a statement that reads in part:

“As a school resource officer must be above reproach given the trust that is enshrined in the position, the school district immediately communicated with the Batavia Police Department and indicated that this officer could no longer serve in the capacity of resource officer.

“As a district, we are disappointed given the extensive effort placed on student safety and security, and we continue to focus daily on safe learning environments that are supportive of all students.”

Young asks anyone with information to contact the Batavia Police Department at 513-732-5692.

