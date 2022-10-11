ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
Bay News 9

New footage shows Congressional leaders sheltering, calling for help as Jan. 6 unfolded

At its hearing on Thursday, the House Jan. 6 panel showed previously unseen video of congressional leaders sheltering during the seige of the U.S. Capitol and on the phone urging White House aides, Trump administration officials, local leaders and then-Vice President Mike Pence to call in law enforcement, clear the building and get former President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to end their violent riot.
Bay News 9

White House launches effort to speed up infrastructure projects

The White House on Thursday launched an effort to speed up projects funded in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed last fall, as about $180 billion has so far been approved to flow out to states for improvements like roads, bridges, broadband internet, clean water and more. State and local...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

She fought the Taliban alongside US troops, but her future in the US remains in limbo

When the four Muradian sisters and their younger brother landed in Phoenix in January after spending the frigid winter in Wisconsin, they immediately felt comforted by the Arizona sun and the desert landscape. By the time they arrived in Arizona, they already had spent four months living at a military base in the United States after...
Bay News 9

AP News Digest 7:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. —————————— TOP STORIES. —————————— CAPITOL...
Bay News 9

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Bay News 9

Germany's Merkel defends decision to get Russian natural gas

BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her government’s decisions to buy large quantities of natural gas from Russia, which was her country’s primary gas supplier when she left office. Speaking in Lisbon, Merkel said that “you always act in the time you...
The Independent

UK ‘likely already wargaming’ response to potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine

The UK is “likely already wargaming” its response to a potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, experts have claimed. Vladimir Putin made his clearest threat of nuclear warfare during a national address in September, warning the West that Russia had “various weapons of destruction” and was “not bluffing” about their potential use.Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine since the threat, most recently firing dozens of missiles at apartment blocks in multiple cities in apparent retaliation for an explosion on the Crimea-Russia bridge.In a bid to bolster Moscow’s declining war effort following successful Ukrainian counteroffensives in Kharkiv, Mr Putin also...
Bay News 9

In letter, Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee, does not address subpoena

In a letter to the head of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the events that led up to it, former President Donald Trump attacked the panel as partisan and politically motivated and repeated false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Bay News 9

Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in documents case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the legal battle over classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump's attorneys asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit a special master to...
Bay News 9

In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks.
Bay News 9

SpaceX sends off European telecommunication satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL — After two delays, SpaceX was able to launch two European telecommunication satellites during the early morning hours on Saturday from the Space Coast. Eutelsat is a telecommunications company that provides television, internet. Scroll down to learn more about the mission and to watch the launch. It...
Bay News 9

EXPLAINER: Rituals play role in creating Italian government

ROME (AP) — With its dozens of “revolving door” governments, Italy might give the impression that carving out new ruling coalitions is quick work. But the process can take weeks, even months. On Thursday, when newly elected lawmakers took their seats, the work of giving the country...
Bay News 9

Ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution

BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs 49 euros ($47) a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding. The proposal follows a wildly successful "9-euro ticket,” which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation.
