Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Victor T. Berger
Victor T. Berger was reunited with his beloved wife, Janet (nee Dehne), on October 10, 2022, at age 94. Loving father of Cheryl (James) Frusher and Annette (Mike) Gill. Proud grandpa of Ben (Becca) Gill and Caitlin Gill (Lucas Wax). Great-grandpa to Archer Gill and Quinn Gill-Wax. A gathering to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard A. Yahr
Richard A. Yahr passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in West Bend to Leroy and Mildred (Nee Smith). He graduated from West Bend High School in 1948. He met Eileen J. Frank at the Barton Picnic and after a courtship of six months he asked for her hand in marriage. The wedding took place on December 3, 1955.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elaine E. Hauser
Elaine E. Hauser, nee Kempken, of Jackson, died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital West Bend at the age of 95 years. She was born October 9, 1927 in Waterford to the late August and Sophia (nee Rausch) Kempken. On June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evelyn Ann Ingish
Evelyn Ann Ingish (nee Scharabok) passed into Eternal Life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at age 89. Beloved Mom of Donna (Scott) Taylor, Robert (JoEllyn), David (Carol), James (Ellen), and Linda (John) Auchter. Loving Grandma of Amanda (Cole), Sara, Matthew (Ashley), Kelly, Claire, Jennifer (Derrick), Carrie (Joe), Travis (Madison), Brittany, Jason, Akaiye, Dakota, Nicole, and Daniel. Great-Grandma of Myrtle, Sasa, Cooper, Leo, and Kinlee. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck)
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck) Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck), age 67, passed away with family at her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Mukwonago. Please refer to the Tuesday Freeman or the funeral home website for further details and full obit.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years. A memorial service is pending. Schmidt & Bartelt in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Late, longtime Hartland resident Gary Grauel honored
HARTLAND — “In loving memory of our friend Gary Grauel” reads a plaque placed on a bench in downtown Hartland earlier this week. The plaque honors the long-time, well-known village resident who died on Jan. 27 at 64. Known by many people and businesses in the community...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grace Lutheran Church showcases local musicians
WAUKESHA — Grace Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave. in Waukesha, will present a concert Friday night at 7 p.m. Musical Potpourri 2022 will feature the Grace Handbell Choir under the direction of Al Floeter, the Grace Choir led by Dr. Patricia Backhaus, instrumental solos by keyboardists Patty Bailey and Valerie Floeter and more. Refreshments follow the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drink Wisconsinably Charity Bowling Classic
Bowling with the Champ, presented by Miller High Life. The event will be held at the iconic Landmark Lanes (Milwaukee) on Friday, October 14, 2022. The event will be recorded and the episode will be published across Drink Wisconsinbly’s social media channels this fall. A portion of the proceeds...
Greater Milwaukee Today
No charges to be filed in Milwaukee drawbridge death
MILWAUKEE — No charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it, prosecutors said Friday, noting that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The CurderBurger is back
WAUKESHA — The CurderBurger returned to Culver’s Wednesday — your standard burger topped with mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato and a giant cheese curd shaped like a patty. After last year’s fast sellout, the special will be available for the next three weeks this time, or until...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Staff, first responders honored for saving man’s life at football game
WEST BEND — On Monday night the West Bend School Board and Superintendent Jen Wimmer honored staff members and a West Bend police officer for their efforts to help Tom Wenzlaff, who had a cardiac event during the West Bend East football game on Sept. 23. “Tom works our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Landmark Credit Union brings back advanced version of TYME ATMs
Landmark Credit Union is bringing the TYME machine back to Southeastern Wisconsin as part of a modernization initiative to launch new TYME Advanced ATMs across their branch network. Landmark announced the launch Thursday through an ’80s-themed press conference in honor of “traveling back in TYME.” The event featured a DeLorean...
Greater Milwaukee Today
OHS takes seventh in state return
MADISON — Visits to University Ridge Golf Course never get old for Jason Dahl. But there was something special about his latest one. Dahl, who coaches the girls and boys golf teams at Oconomowoc High School, has journeyed to the WIAA state girls tournament a number of times, but this week marked the first time he has witnessed his entire team compete there.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘He knows his fate’
WAUKESHA — The second week of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of striking people with an SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, has seen a smoother courtroom process and fewer interruptions. Brooks has been dressed in a suit instead of the orange jail clothing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warriors finish drive for 5
MUSKEGO — Somewhat overlooked in Muskego’s recent dominance in the Classic 8 Conference has been its defense. It was that defense that stood tall at the end Friday. The Warriors’ defense stopped Kettle Moraine’s bid for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute and Muskego held on for a 17-13 victory over the Lasers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Live updates: Day nine of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. His jury trial, in which...
Greater Milwaukee Today
CP Holiday Train returns to the rails to support of community food banks after two-year hiatus
HARTLAND — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train returns after a three year hiatus this season on its first cross-continent tour. Due to the pandemic virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Comments / 0