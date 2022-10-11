ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk5dd_0iUIkV6u00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning.

The officials stated that the crash happened near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

The police chased the vehicle and located the vehicle on West Charleston Boulevard east of Cimarron Road with three suspects.

The officials confirmed that one of the suspects died at the scene.

The two other suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of their unknown injuries.

The identity of the victims was not released by the officials.

The crash happened at around 12:33 a.m. when the police were conducting a follow-up investigation.

More information regarding the fatal crash is awaited by the Metropolitan police.

October 11, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nv Rrb
8 News Now

UPDATE: Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy

UPDATE: Earnest Dickerson has been found safe, police said. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy. Earnest Dickerson was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid St., near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road. He was last […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash causes delays on 215, airport connector

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash caused major delays for drivers along the I-215 eastbound to the airport connector. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the RTC Southern Nevada. Drivers should expect delays as the right lane is blocked due to the crash. No other information has been released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend's mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police. Officer Truong Thai was killed in the Thursday shooting. Tyson Hampton...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8 News Now

Fire breaks out under iconic Golden Steer restaurant sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night. It happened in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue just under the Golden Steer Steakhouse sign. Pictures taken at the scene showed smoke and fire coming from small bushes underneath the restaurant’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy