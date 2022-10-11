1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning.

The officials stated that the crash happened near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

The police chased the vehicle and located the vehicle on West Charleston Boulevard east of Cimarron Road with three suspects.

The officials confirmed that one of the suspects died at the scene.

The two other suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of their unknown injuries.

The identity of the victims was not released by the officials.

The crash happened at around 12:33 a.m. when the police were conducting a follow-up investigation.

More information regarding the fatal crash is awaited by the Metropolitan police.

October 11, 2022

Source: 8 News Now