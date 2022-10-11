ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp.

From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.

“Whether you live in New England or are just visiting, add these spots to your must-try list. In a region that’s bursting with history, you’ll get a taste of the culinary present,” the crowd-sourced reviews website wrote in its report.

A common trend on the list? New Englanders surely love grabbing a hearty breakfast and seeking out fresh seafood, especially buttery lobster rolls, according to Yelp. But it’s the authentic pork buns that helped Jayd Bun in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, earn the top spot on the list.

Did your favorite restaurant make it into New England’s top 100? Check out the full list below:

1. Jayd Bun, South Kingstown, Rhode Island

2. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana, New Haven, Connecticut

3. Butler’s Pantry Breakfast, Stowe, Vermont

4. Elephantine Bakery, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

5. Hot Suppa, Portland, Maine

6. Salute, Hartford, Connecticut

7. Bite Into Maine, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

8. Branches Grill and Cafe, Chatham, Massachusetts

9. Ciao! Pizza and Pasta, Chelsea, Massachusetts

10. Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown, Rhode Island

11. The Baker, New Bedford, Massachusetts

12. Lili’s Restaurant, Amherst, Massachusetts

13. The Travelin’ Lobster, Bar Harbor, Maine

14. Crunchy Poké, Portland, Maine

15. The Tasty Yolk, Bridgeport, Connecticut

16. Pruller Restaurant, Marlborough, Massachusetts

17. Coffee ME Up, Portland, Maine

18. Shawarma Palace, Worcester, Massachusetts

19. Maine Oyster Company, Portland, Maine

20. The Dilly Duck Shop, Norwalk, Connecticut

21. Cafe Bonjour, Boston, Massachusetts

22. Volo Craft Pizza, Swampscott, Massachusetts

23. Tasty Dumplings, Lowell, Massachusetts

24. NOLA Cajun Kitchen, West Boylston, Massachusetts

25. Adea’s Mediterranean Kitchen, Salem, Massachusetts

26. Yalla Vermont, Brattleboro, Vermont

27. Fatima’s Cafe, Worcester, Massachusetts

28. Layla’s Falafel, Stamford, Connecticut

29. Kong Thai, Seabrook, New Hampshire

30. Martha’s Restaurant, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire

31. Cafe Zara Coffee House, East Providence, Rhode Island

32. Settler, Salem, Massachusetts

33. Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar, Providence, Rhode Island

34. Taqueria El Amigo, Waltham, Massachusetts

35. Sophia’s Tuscan Grille, Warwick, Rhode Island

36. K Restaurant, Peabody, Massachusetts

37. Gusto Italian Café, Center Harbor, New Hampshire

38. Drift Cafe, Newport, Rhode Island

39. The Pawnee House, Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts

40. The Rhody Hen Cafe, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

41. Root, Newport, Rhode Island

42. Two Rivers BurrIto, Westfield, Massachusetts

43. Cabbage Island Clambakes, Boothbay Harbor, Maine

44. Ann & Fran’s Kitchen, West Yarmouth, Massachusetts

45. Billy’s Sub Shop, Boston, Massachusetts

46. Norm’s Diner, Groton, Connecticut

47. Los Garcia Mexican Fusion, Waterbury, Connecticut

48. Mama Chow, Southport, Connecticut

49. Maiz Colombian Street Food - Forest Ave, Portland, Maine

50. East Side Pockets, Providence, Rhode Island

51. Bayberry Cafe, Woburn, Massachusetts

52. Isabella’s, Boston, Massachusetts

53. Yume Ga Arukara, CambrIdge, Massachusetts

54. Pita Pockets - Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts

55. Tangiers International, Hartford, Connecticut

56. Los Andes Restaurant, Providence, Rhode Island

57. Moonwink, Manchester, Vermont

58. Teff Eritrean & Ethiopian Cuisine, Stamford, Connecticut

59. Sweet Rose Cafe, Fall River, Massachusetts

60. Andes International Gourmet Deli, New Haven, Connecticut

61. Little Pecan Bistro, Boston, Massachusetts

62. Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, Massachusetts

63. Isa Bistro, Portland, Maine

64. Peter Trout’s Tavern and Inn, Manset, Maine

65. Himalayan Kitchen, Somerville, Massachusetts

66. Joy Bowl Poke, Springfield, Massachusetts

67. Maple Soul, Rochester, Vermont

68. State Lunch, Augusta, Maine

69. Smack Noodle, Maynard, Massachusetts

70. Chicho’s Cocina, Stamford, Connecticut

71. Hillside GriIl, Northborough, Massachusetts

72. Pataka Vegetarian Indian Food, New Haven, Connecticut

73. Himalaya Cafe, Old Saybrook, Connecticut

74. The Metro Bistrot, Southbridge, Massachusetts

75. Chez Rosa, Kennebunkport, Maine

76. Mangalitsa, Woodstock, Vermont

77. Twisted Italian Cafe, Hartford, Connecticut

78. ChezCasa, Salem, Massachusetts

79. Pho Hong, Burlington, Vermont

80. YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen, Torrington, Connecticut

81. Horseshoe Cafe, Newmarket, New Hampshire

82. Belmont Vegetarian, Worcester, Massachusetts

83. Corner Cafe, Newport, Rhode Island

84. The Barking Claw, Falmouth, Massachusetts

85. Sunny Side Up Breakfast and Lunch, West Springfield, Massachusetts

86. Mosaico Cuisine, Branford, Connecticut

87. Vinal Bakery, Somerville, Massachusetts

88. Broken Arrow, Portland, Maine

89. Rawa, New Haven, Connecticut

90. Crazy Greek, Plantsville, Connecticut

91. Yalla Organic Hummus & GrIll, Fairfield, Connecticut

92. Domenick & Pia PizzerIa, Waterbury, Connecticut

93. Carmelina’s, Boston, Massachusetts

94. Durbar Square Restaurant, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

95. Island Cafe & GrIll, Hyannis, Massachusetts

96. Cornish Pasty, Boston, Massachusetts

97. Penny Cluse Cafe, Burlington, Vermont

98. V’s Sandwich, Tilton, New Hampshire

99. Rustic Roots, Shelburne, Vermont

100. Manoa Poke Shop, Somerville, Massachusetts

viatravelers.com

10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts

If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
WUPE

Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents

It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

10 of The Best Bands That Call Massachusetts Home

Massachusetts is famous for many things. While music might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about Massachusetts, some of the most popular bands in the world call the Bay State home. From humble beginnings stemming from Boston and stretching west to the hills,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Why Is The Deer Population Evaporating? MA Residents Would Like To Know

Neighboring states have reported a sudden decrease in their deer population. Even though this has not been a rampant problem in Massachusetts, wildlife officials are closely keeping tabs on this surprising statistic. A epizootic hemorrhagic viral disease has been the culprit which has affected mainly white tailed deer as the bite of a toxic insect known as a "midge" is causing a sudden decrease in the deer population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $15 million won off of scratch-off ticket

A $15 million lottery ticket was claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday. The scratch-off for the “Millions” game was sold at a Mr. Mike’s Mobil in Leominster. This is the highest prize on the “Millions” game, with 1 in 6,048,000 odds of winning. The prize can divided over 20 years, awarding the winner $750,000 a year, or taken as a cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rock929rocks.com

The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Oasis of baking excellence on Cape Cod

(Oct. 14, 2022) The Pain d’Avignon bakery and café close to the airport in Hyannis has become such an integral part of the fabric of living on or visiting Cape Cod that I have found myself taking it for granted. Sometimes, however, when I’m filling up my car...
RECIPES
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
