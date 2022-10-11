Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England

BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp.

From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.

“Whether you live in New England or are just visiting, add these spots to your must-try list. In a region that’s bursting with history, you’ll get a taste of the culinary present,” the crowd-sourced reviews website wrote in its report.

A common trend on the list? New Englanders surely love grabbing a hearty breakfast and seeking out fresh seafood, especially buttery lobster rolls, according to Yelp. But it’s the authentic pork buns that helped Jayd Bun in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, earn the top spot on the list.

Did your favorite restaurant make it into New England’s top 100? Check out the full list below:

1. Jayd Bun, South Kingstown, Rhode Island

2. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana, New Haven, Connecticut

3. Butler’s Pantry Breakfast, Stowe, Vermont

4. Elephantine Bakery, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

5. Hot Suppa, Portland, Maine

6. Salute, Hartford, Connecticut

7. Bite Into Maine, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

8. Branches Grill and Cafe, Chatham, Massachusetts

9. Ciao! Pizza and Pasta, Chelsea, Massachusetts

10. Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown, Rhode Island

11. The Baker, New Bedford, Massachusetts

12. Lili’s Restaurant, Amherst, Massachusetts

13. The Travelin’ Lobster, Bar Harbor, Maine

14. Crunchy Poké, Portland, Maine

15. The Tasty Yolk, Bridgeport, Connecticut

16. Pruller Restaurant, Marlborough, Massachusetts

17. Coffee ME Up, Portland, Maine

18. Shawarma Palace, Worcester, Massachusetts

19. Maine Oyster Company, Portland, Maine

20. The Dilly Duck Shop, Norwalk, Connecticut

21. Cafe Bonjour, Boston, Massachusetts

22. Volo Craft Pizza, Swampscott, Massachusetts

23. Tasty Dumplings, Lowell, Massachusetts

24. NOLA Cajun Kitchen, West Boylston, Massachusetts

25. Adea’s Mediterranean Kitchen, Salem, Massachusetts

26. Yalla Vermont, Brattleboro, Vermont

27. Fatima’s Cafe, Worcester, Massachusetts

28. Layla’s Falafel, Stamford, Connecticut

29. Kong Thai, Seabrook, New Hampshire

30. Martha’s Restaurant, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire

31. Cafe Zara Coffee House, East Providence, Rhode Island

32. Settler, Salem, Massachusetts

33. Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar, Providence, Rhode Island

34. Taqueria El Amigo, Waltham, Massachusetts

35. Sophia’s Tuscan Grille, Warwick, Rhode Island

36. K Restaurant, Peabody, Massachusetts

37. Gusto Italian Café, Center Harbor, New Hampshire

38. Drift Cafe, Newport, Rhode Island

39. The Pawnee House, Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts

40. The Rhody Hen Cafe, Pawtucket, Rhode Island

41. Root, Newport, Rhode Island

42. Two Rivers BurrIto, Westfield, Massachusetts

43. Cabbage Island Clambakes, Boothbay Harbor, Maine

44. Ann & Fran’s Kitchen, West Yarmouth, Massachusetts

45. Billy’s Sub Shop, Boston, Massachusetts

46. Norm’s Diner, Groton, Connecticut

47. Los Garcia Mexican Fusion, Waterbury, Connecticut

48. Mama Chow, Southport, Connecticut

49. Maiz Colombian Street Food - Forest Ave, Portland, Maine

50. East Side Pockets, Providence, Rhode Island

51. Bayberry Cafe, Woburn, Massachusetts

52. Isabella’s, Boston, Massachusetts

53. Yume Ga Arukara, CambrIdge, Massachusetts

54. Pita Pockets - Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts

55. Tangiers International, Hartford, Connecticut

56. Los Andes Restaurant, Providence, Rhode Island

57. Moonwink, Manchester, Vermont

58. Teff Eritrean & Ethiopian Cuisine, Stamford, Connecticut

59. Sweet Rose Cafe, Fall River, Massachusetts

60. Andes International Gourmet Deli, New Haven, Connecticut

61. Little Pecan Bistro, Boston, Massachusetts

62. Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, Massachusetts

63. Isa Bistro, Portland, Maine

64. Peter Trout’s Tavern and Inn, Manset, Maine

65. Himalayan Kitchen, Somerville, Massachusetts

66. Joy Bowl Poke, Springfield, Massachusetts

67. Maple Soul, Rochester, Vermont

68. State Lunch, Augusta, Maine

69. Smack Noodle, Maynard, Massachusetts

70. Chicho’s Cocina, Stamford, Connecticut

71. Hillside GriIl, Northborough, Massachusetts

72. Pataka Vegetarian Indian Food, New Haven, Connecticut

73. Himalaya Cafe, Old Saybrook, Connecticut

74. The Metro Bistrot, Southbridge, Massachusetts

75. Chez Rosa, Kennebunkport, Maine

76. Mangalitsa, Woodstock, Vermont

77. Twisted Italian Cafe, Hartford, Connecticut

78. ChezCasa, Salem, Massachusetts

79. Pho Hong, Burlington, Vermont

80. YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen, Torrington, Connecticut

81. Horseshoe Cafe, Newmarket, New Hampshire

82. Belmont Vegetarian, Worcester, Massachusetts

83. Corner Cafe, Newport, Rhode Island

84. The Barking Claw, Falmouth, Massachusetts

85. Sunny Side Up Breakfast and Lunch, West Springfield, Massachusetts

86. Mosaico Cuisine, Branford, Connecticut

87. Vinal Bakery, Somerville, Massachusetts

88. Broken Arrow, Portland, Maine

89. Rawa, New Haven, Connecticut

90. Crazy Greek, Plantsville, Connecticut

91. Yalla Organic Hummus & GrIll, Fairfield, Connecticut

92. Domenick & Pia PizzerIa, Waterbury, Connecticut

93. Carmelina’s, Boston, Massachusetts

94. Durbar Square Restaurant, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

95. Island Cafe & GrIll, Hyannis, Massachusetts

96. Cornish Pasty, Boston, Massachusetts

97. Penny Cluse Cafe, Burlington, Vermont

98. V’s Sandwich, Tilton, New Hampshire

99. Rustic Roots, Shelburne, Vermont

100. Manoa Poke Shop, Somerville, Massachusetts

©2022 Cox Media Group