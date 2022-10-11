Read full article on original website
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Tom Brady Believes He’s Lost Super Bowls Due To Missed Calls
Not that it’s at all a rarity, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a call to go in his favor in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the fourth quarter on a key third down, but the Falcons defensive lineman was whistled for an atrocious roughing the passer penalty.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
3 reasons why Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes right now
The NFL has several intriguing games each week. On Sunday, the game of the week on paper has to be
Bills Basement: Cheektowaga home features Bills & Jim Kelly’s Miami Hurricanes
Celeste Cline's husband takes old helmets from high schools or thrift stores and custom-makes helmets. They adorn the walls of their basement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
NFL Twitter Reacts To Laughably Bad Bears-Commanders First Half
After a putrid game last week between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, “Thursday Night Football” stayed on-brand. This time NFL fans could see a dismal product coming from miles away as the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears are two of the worst teams in all of football, and the first half at Soldier Field between the two NFC opponents lived up to that.
Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year. Page Six apparently showed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Blunt Criticism For Justin Fields After Bears Loss
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t hold back when issuing his postgame analysis of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fitzpatrick, who last played an NFL game in 2021 with Washington, had plenty to say when all was set and done following the 12-7 Commanders Week 6 victory over the Bears.
Yardbarker
Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Like His Sister Date on the Bills?
Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'd like his sister to date on the Bills after revisiting a viral locker room video from his Vikings days on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Wild Play Has Bears Come Up Mere Inches Short Of Beating Commanders
Al Pacino told everyone it’s a game of inches, and it played out that way in the waning seconds Thursday night for the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders at Solider Field. Trailing 12-7 with 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal from Washington’s four-yard line...
Browns Rule Out Two Star Defenders For Patriots Matchup
The Browns’ struggling defense will be shorthanded when Cleveland welcomes the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Browns ruled out edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward for their Week 6 matchup with New England. Clowney is dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries....
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad
With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs QB Fined For Kick After Controversial Flag
A big roughing the passer penalty was the big story of Week 5, and it continued its lingering effects heading into Week 6. Tom Brady was the beneficiary of said roughing the passer penalty, which helped the Buccaneers beat the Falcons, but the Tampa Bay quarterback is reportedly being fined for kicking Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett after the play. He is being fined $11,139, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky ‘Shocked’ To Deliver This Patriots Take
Over the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Patriots came off as a team more likely to secure a top-10 2023 draft pick than a postseason berth later this winter. Furthermore complicating matters for New England at that juncture was the serious ankle injury sustained by starting quarterback Mac Jones.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0