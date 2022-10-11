ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Shot in Chest in West Seattle

West Seattle, Seattle, WA: On Oct. 9, 911 operators received a call regarding a woman who had been shot in the chest in the 4800 block of Erskine in West Seattle.

Upon arrival, Seattle Police officers found a female with a single gunshot wound who was then transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center.

This incident is currently being investigated as an accidental shooting.

Police were on scene investigating long after the victim was transported.

