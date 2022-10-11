Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Collision in Frederick County
A man is dead after a two-car collision on Route 40 in Frederick, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a two-car crash in the area of Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police said in a statement. The crash occurred...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
mymcmedia.org
Fire Station 1 Restaurant Fire Causes More Than $225,000 in Damage
A fire Thursday afternoon at The Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring caused more than $225,000 in damage, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There is about $75,000 of structural damage and more than $150,000 in damage to contents, Piringer...
Boy injured in shooting in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department said it was looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a boy hurt Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of 90 Waverly Dr. shortly before 10:40 a.m. after they received a call about a shooting there. When officers arrived, they […]
Bay Net
Deputies Investigating Fatal Vehicle Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, Md. — On October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:07 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a serious motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival,...
Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County
A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault at Rockville bus stop
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at a bus stop in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 14600 block of Bauer Drive at 3:00 PM. That is off Norbeck Road near Earle B. Middle School.
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
WJLA
16-year-old Anaiyah David missing, last seen in Northeast DC; MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the 1700 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, on Friday, Oct. 14. Anaiyah David is described as 5-feet-4, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. MPD asks that if...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify Chevy Chase man killed in downtown Bethesda collision
Montgomery County police have released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle collision in downtown Bethesda as Abdesselam Beggar, 24, of Chevy Chase. Police are continuing to investigate the collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut...
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
bethesdamagazine.com
One killed, one injured in downtown Bethesda collision
A man was killed Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street in downtown Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police. The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, police said. Shortly after...
Crowded Maryland restaurant stays open after customer dies in the restroom
A crowded restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland stayed open and continued to serve patrons after a customer attending a family reunion planning session died in the women’s bathroom Wednesday. A family was dining at Jasper's Restaurant in the town of Upper Marlboro and had just paid the...
WJLA
Pregnant Baltimore County firefighter gives birth hours after rescuing person in crash
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Just hours after jumping into action to help others in a car crash, a Baltimore County Firefighter Megan gave birth. On Oct. 4th, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine said Megan, who was just a week shy of her due date, was coming home from hosting her father's 2nd annual memorial golf tournament when she got in a significant car crash.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11800 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m.
WJLA
Help find Jade! 14-year-old girl reported missing from Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Southeast, D.C., MPD said. Jade Lewis was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE, MPD said. Lewis is described as 5-feet-4 and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes...
