Washington County sees six teams make WIAA playoffs
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with six area teams earning spots in the first round. Hartford was the only area team to receive a one-seed, as the Orioles will play host to No. 8 Nicolet in a Division 2 first round matchup. The game will come one week after the Knights spoiled the Orioles' attempt at a perfect record in North Shore Conference play with a 17-14 win over Hartford.
Robert ‘Bob” Blint
Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
Warriors finish drive for 5
MUSKEGO — Somewhat overlooked in Muskego’s recent dominance in the Classic 8 Conference has been its defense. It was that defense that stood tall at the end Friday. The Warriors’ defense stopped Kettle Moraine’s bid for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute and Muskego held on for a 17-13 victory over the Lasers.
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
OHS takes seventh in state return
MADISON — Visits to University Ridge Golf Course never get old for Jason Dahl. But there was something special about his latest one. Dahl, who coaches the girls and boys golf teams at Oconomowoc High School, has journeyed to the WIAA state girls tournament a number of times, but this week marked the first time he has witnessed his entire team compete there.
Drink Wisconsinably Charity Bowling Classic
Bowling with the Champ, presented by Miller High Life. The event will be held at the iconic Landmark Lanes (Milwaukee) on Friday, October 14, 2022. The event will be recorded and the episode will be published across Drink Wisconsinbly’s social media channels this fall. A portion of the proceeds...
Now it’s Raster’s turn to shine
MADISON — For as long as she can remember, Caroline Raster has been coming to Nielsen Stadium. On Thursday, it was finally the Brookfield East freshman’s turn to take center stage. Seeded sixth in the Division 1 singles draw, Raster won her second-round match over Neenah’s Izzy Murray...
Constance ‘Connie’ J. Bertrand
Constance “Connie” J. Bertrand (Nee Brown) passed peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Andrew and Verna (Nee Brown) Corey. Connie grew up in Oconto Falls, and married the love of her life Eugene “Gene” F. Bertrand on September 26, 1953, in Milwaukee. She worked as a cashier at the Sentry Grocery Store in Grafton for many years. Connie enjoyed cross stitch, baking, puzzles, playing Trouble and Chinese checkers with family and traveling with her friends. Most of all she loved being with her family. Connie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic church in Westfield and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Owls soar past Suns in finale
SLINGER — Midway through the fourth quarter of the host Slinger football team’s 42-13 regular season closing victory over West Bend East Friday night, the announcement came over the PA that the Owls’ archrival and North Shore Conference leader Hartford, had been upset 17-14 by Nicolet. A...
The CurderBurger is back
WAUKESHA — The CurderBurger returned to Culver’s Wednesday — your standard burger topped with mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato and a giant cheese curd shaped like a patty. After last year’s fast sellout, the special will be available for the next three weeks this time, or until...
Elaine E. Hauser
Elaine E. Hauser, nee Kempken, of Jackson, died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital West Bend at the age of 95 years. She was born October 9, 1927 in Waterford to the late August and Sophia (nee Rausch) Kempken. On June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage...
Late, longtime Hartland resident Gary Grauel honored
HARTLAND — “In loving memory of our friend Gary Grauel” reads a plaque placed on a bench in downtown Hartland earlier this week. The plaque honors the long-time, well-known village resident who died on Jan. 27 at 64. Known by many people and businesses in the community...
Richard A. Yahr
Richard A. Yahr passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in West Bend to Leroy and Mildred (Nee Smith). He graduated from West Bend High School in 1948. He met Eileen J. Frank at the Barton Picnic and after a courtship of six months he asked for her hand in marriage. The wedding took place on December 3, 1955.
Alan Paul Zipp
Alan Paul Zipp was received by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home with his wife, Mary, by his side. Al was born Feb. 11, 1963, in Ontario, Wis., son of Eric and Lois (Scharfenberg) Zipp. Al was a loving husband to Mary (Salvadori), married Nov....
Staff, first responders honored for saving man’s life at football game
WEST BEND — On Monday night the West Bend School Board and Superintendent Jen Wimmer honored staff members and a West Bend police officer for their efforts to help Tom Wenzlaff, who had a cardiac event during the West Bend East football game on Sept. 23. “Tom works our...
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck)
Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck) Linda A. Koenig (Philibeck), age 67, passed away with family at her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. A funeral visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Mukwonago. Please refer to the Tuesday Freeman or the funeral home website for further details and full obit.
Live updates: Day ten of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. His jury trial, in which...
Landmark Credit Union brings back advanced version of TYME ATMs
Landmark Credit Union is bringing the TYME machine back to Southeastern Wisconsin as part of a modernization initiative to launch new TYME Advanced ATMs across their branch network. Landmark announced the launch Thursday through an ’80s-themed press conference in honor of “traveling back in TYME.” The event featured a DeLorean...
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
Grace Lutheran Church showcases local musicians
WAUKESHA — Grace Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave. in Waukesha, will present a concert Friday night at 7 p.m. Musical Potpourri 2022 will feature the Grace Handbell Choir under the direction of Al Floeter, the Grace Choir led by Dr. Patricia Backhaus, instrumental solos by keyboardists Patty Bailey and Valerie Floeter and more. Refreshments follow the program.
