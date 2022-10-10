ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Lane Kiffin said during SEC Teleconference ahead of Auburn

The middle of the 2022 college football season is here. No. 9 Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are set to begin the back half of its schedule on Saturday. Welcoming Auburn (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) to Oxford on Saturday, the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) return home before setting off on a two-game road trip to LSU and Texas A&M to close out October.
Five years later, The Athletic looks back on Dan Mullen's hiring as Florida coach

The Florida Gators dismissed Jim McElwain during the 2017 football season after amassing a 22-12 record that included two SEC East division titles. Afterward, the Gators hired Dan Mullen to become the 27th coach in Florida history. Mullen left his position as Mississippi State head coach after eight seasons to return to the place he won two national championships as the Gators’ offensive coordinator.
Pair of Auburn transfers welcome former teammates to new home

Nicknamed “the portal king” by some Ole Miss fans, Lane Kiffin brought in 14 transfers this offseason, good for the second-most in the SEC, and had the conference’s top-rated transfer haul, per the 247Sports Composite transfer rankings. So it stands to reason he could have a year-round...
