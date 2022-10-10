Read full article on original website
Brent Musburger still jokes with Brian Kelly about Katherine Webb
It’s been 10 years since the echoes were awaken by Brian Kelly at Notre Dame as his Fighting Irish squad earned a berth in the BCS National Championship and took on mighty Alabama. As for that game, the fun ended seconds after the team ran onto the field in what wound up a 42-14 massacre in favor of the Crimson Tide.
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
Brian Kelly shoots down question on QB controversy: ‘We saw it differently’
In Brian Kelly’s first season at LSU, there have been issues on the offensive side of the ball. In particular, there has been a rising controversy surrounding the quarterback position and if starter Jayden Daniels is the best option. However, Kelly doesn’t believe there is a quarterback controversy.
Everything Lane Kiffin said during SEC Teleconference ahead of Auburn
The middle of the 2022 college football season is here. No. 9 Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are set to begin the back half of its schedule on Saturday. Welcoming Auburn (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) to Oxford on Saturday, the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) return home before setting off on a two-game road trip to LSU and Texas A&M to close out October.
Five years later, The Athletic looks back on Dan Mullen's hiring as Florida coach
The Florida Gators dismissed Jim McElwain during the 2017 football season after amassing a 22-12 record that included two SEC East division titles. Afterward, the Gators hired Dan Mullen to become the 27th coach in Florida history. Mullen left his position as Mississippi State head coach after eight seasons to return to the place he won two national championships as the Gators’ offensive coordinator.
247Sports
Pair of Auburn transfers welcome former teammates to new home
Nicknamed “the portal king” by some Ole Miss fans, Lane Kiffin brought in 14 transfers this offseason, good for the second-most in the SEC, and had the conference’s top-rated transfer haul, per the 247Sports Composite transfer rankings. So it stands to reason he could have a year-round...
