Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents game 2.5 of the Kenny Pickett Era. Unfortunately for the young QB, he’ll see the legend Tom Brady on the other sideline of the Steelers-Buccaneers game. For this young vs. old face-off, we’ll be making a few bold Steelers Week 6 predictions.
The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams
Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to...
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
1 Panthers player who could be traded besides Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers are a team in crisis; after beginning the season with a good bit of hope thanks to the offseason additions of Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral, the team’s infrastructure couldn’t overcome a slow start. After dropping to 1-4 through the first five weeks of the season, Matt Rhule was fired, Steve Wilks was elevated to interim head coach, and a rebuild rapidly became the most likely of outcomes for the team moving forward.
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
Nick Bosa injury situation takes turn for Week 6 vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers defense led the way in their most recent win in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, they lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa along the way to a groin injury, and while there was some optimism that he could be good to go in Week 6 for the 49ers against […] The post Nick Bosa injury situation takes turn for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints’ eye-opening plan for Jameis Winston vs. Bengals
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier in the week that Andy Dalton was expected to be the starter in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s still the case, but Jameis Winston will actually be active and in uniform, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The...
Saints injury status go from bad to worse with Chris Olave update
The New Orleans Saints have been bruised and battered from the get go this season, and that isn’t likely to change in Week 6. They have already ruled out star players in Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore for their upcoming contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it looks like things could be even […] The post Saints injury status go from bad to worse with Chris Olave update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
‘It was nip and tuck’: John Elway drops truth bomb on rival coach Broncos nearly hired over Nathaniel Hackett
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway dropped a massive truth bomb surrounding Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure as the team’s head coach. As it turns out, the Broncos almost went in another direction before deciding to sign Hackett as the head coach this offseason. According to Elway, the Broncos...
Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game
The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It’s looking like another week of Bailey Zappe Fever after latest Mac Jones update
The Patriots can’t seem to squash the injury bug that has haunted them this season as starting quarterback Mac Jones is “highly unlikely” to play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Fourth round rookie Bailey Zappe will make his second NFL start after winning his first against the Detroit Lions last week.
Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to square off Sunday Night Football with the NFC East lead on the line. The game is expected to be tightly contested with both defenses playing extremely well. That means whichever team is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage will have a major […] The post Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good
Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
