Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams

Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Najee Harris
ClutchPoints

1 Panthers player who could be traded besides Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are a team in crisis; after beginning the season with a good bit of hope thanks to the offseason additions of Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral, the team’s infrastructure couldn’t overcome a slow start. After dropping to 1-4 through the first five weeks of the season, Matt Rhule was fired, Steve Wilks was elevated to interim head coach, and a rebuild rapidly became the most likely of outcomes for the team moving forward.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa injury situation takes turn for Week 6 vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers defense led the way in their most recent win in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, they lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa along the way to a groin injury, and while there was some optimism that he could be good to go in Week 6 for the 49ers against […] The post Nick Bosa injury situation takes turn for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Pittsburgh Steelers
ClutchPoints

Saints injury status go from bad to worse with Chris Olave update

The New Orleans Saints have been bruised and battered from the get go this season, and that isn’t likely to change in Week 6. They have already ruled out star players in Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore for their upcoming contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it looks like things could be even […] The post Saints injury status go from bad to worse with Chris Olave update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game

The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to square off Sunday Night Football with the NFC East lead on the line. The game is expected to be tightly contested with both defenses playing extremely well. That means whichever team is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage will have a major […] The post Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good

Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
