Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo's tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Artificial Lift Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2027
The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has promising growth potential due to the rising global oil demand and the increasing demand to maximize production from maturing oil & gas fields and new discoveries, especially in the North American region.
Latin Metals: Prospect Generator in South America, CEO Clips Video
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of gold and copper exploration assets in South America. Elyssia Patterson sat down with BTV to tell us about their success. If you cannot view...
Global Volleyball Equipment Market Size,Depth Research Report 2022-2028:Amer Sports, Baden Sports, ASICS
Global Market For Volleyball Equipment Estimated At US$ 805.6 Million In The Year 2022, Is Projected To Reach A Revised Size Of US$ 1139.6 Million By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.0% During The Forecast Period 2022-2028. Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- The research study...
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
DJ Qian discusses cross-chain aggregation and the future of DeFi at The Blockchain Expo.
New York, NY, United States, 15th Oct 2022 – The 2022 Blockchain Expo marked an occasion in which technology providers from across the world came together to celebrate. Founders, CEOs, investors, media, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered in Santa Clara, CA to discuss and debate all things blockchain, particularly looking to the future of blockchain. With the imminent threat of a potential recession, leaders in the industry banded together to discuss how we can better serve the market and how we can protect our digital assets.
Urbanspace, the Largest Food Hall Operator in the United States, Closes $7.0 Million Investment With Feenix Venture Partners
NEW YORK - October 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Urbanspace, the leading national food hall brand, has partnered with Feenix Venture Partners on a $7.0mm credit facility to take advantage of the demand for its unique mix of experiential dining, chef mix, and accessible fast-casual price point. In the last year...
GET PAID TO SHARE BUSINESS-PREMADE STUFF ON SOCIAL MEDIA FROM HOME
You should apply for this remote position along with other social media enthusiasts who want to make money from it. Post previously created content to the social media account, primarily photos. Fort Lauderdale,United States - October 16, 2022 /PressCable/ — Job title: Get paid to help businesses post content to...
GE Healthcare Introduces Omni Legend: A First-of-its-Kind All-Digital PET/CT System to Drive Efficiency, Enhance Diagnostics, and Deliver on Precision Medicine
Omni Legend is an innovative, breakthrough technology built from the ground up to harness the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and exceptional image quality with enhanced clinical efficiency. The Omni PET/CT platform accommodates patients across more care areas and offers a scalable design to...
Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market to Grow by $5.14 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The offshore supply vessel market is poised to grow by $5.14 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. The report on the offshore supply vessel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Channel Partner.TV Channel Video News Network Adds Learning Management System (LMS) to its Award-Winning Content Management System (CMS)
Adding a Powerful Learning Management System to Multi-channel Live and OnDemand Video Streaming Service Delivers Corporate University Performance gains. DENVER, CO, October 16, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- "Adding an LMS to the CMS along with AI networking technology makes ChannelPartner.TV even more compelling to viewers and content providers must have for every business whether provider or enterprise user."
Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Findings:. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,132,862,078 million by 2029.
European University to Fund Core One Labs' Akome Advanced Neurogenesis Stimulation Studies
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)(WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome"), the Company's bio-pharma research and development division focused on new psychedelic-based drug discovery and development targeting neurological and mental health disorders, is finalizing discussions with Madrid's Universidad Complutense ("Universidad Complutense") to fund and initiate advancement of its neurogenesis stimulation studies ("neurogenesis studies") relating to the effectiveness of its specific plant bioactives ("bioactive compounds) that comprise part of their patent pending psychedelic-based drug formulations. The Universidad Complutense has expressed a strong interest in advancing the next stage studies, and will providefunding to complete the studies, with Akome only required to provide raw materials.
