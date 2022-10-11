ChromaDex and Nestlé Health Science Announce New Niagen® Commercial Supply Agreement and $5 Million Investment

Read full article on original website
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Shenzhen Chenhao Trading, the High-Quality Toy Products Manufacturer
Eminent company Shenzhen Chenhao Trading is bringing innovation and revolution in the production and sales of the toys. The company has very unique, attractive, and consumer-friendly toys. Shenzhen Chenhao Trading offers supplies to various companies around the world, especially in the United States and European countries. It is the world’s greatest destination for toys on the internet.
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022 for the period from August 15, 2022 through November 14, 2022.
REVISED DATE: Edgio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST). Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30...
Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Findings:. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,132,862,078 million by 2029.
Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market to Grow by $5.14 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The offshore supply vessel market is poised to grow by $5.14 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. The report on the offshore supply vessel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Baystate Financial, a MassMutual Firm, and International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation Announce Wealth Management Initiative
Baystate Financial, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company (MassMutual), and the International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) announced a Wealth Management Initiative, whereas IAFF members will have direct access to insurance, investments, financial planning, and financial education through Baystate Financial and some other MassMutual firms located nationally. IAFF members will receive personalized attention and accessibility to financial services and a financial education curriculum.
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Game Technology PLC (“IGT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGT) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
COMPUTER SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Computer Services, Inc. - CSVI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTC: CSVI) to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day. A live webcast of the conference...
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AERI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AERI) to Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aerie will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of Aerie that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
TILRAY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tilray, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TLRY). In January 2019, the Company entered into a significant marketing agreement with Authentic...
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo's tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
