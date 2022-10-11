Read full article on original website
Student loan debt forgiveness application opens for beta testing
The long-awaited federal student loan debt relief application went live Friday night in a beta version, more than a month after President Joe Biden announced a large-scale debt cancellation effort. The application is now available on the FederalStudentAid website for some borrowers. Many others, however, will still not be able...
