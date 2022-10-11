ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Student loan debt forgiveness application opens for beta testing

The long-awaited federal student loan debt relief application went live Friday night in a beta version, more than a month after President Joe Biden announced a large-scale debt cancellation effort. The application is now available on the FederalStudentAid website for some borrowers. Many others, however, will still not be able...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy