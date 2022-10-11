Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
RIPTA again cancels routes that serve some Providence high schools for Friday
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again announced service disruptions to routes that serve Providence public schools on Friday morning. This makes the sixth disruption to student commutes in a matter of weeks. Friday’s disruptions have affected four schools: Central High School, Classical High School, Mount Pleasant...
Turnto10.com
Community College of Rhode Island says no to body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Forty-two police departments across Rhode Island will be getting body-worn cameras for their officers, but one of the state colleges has declined the offer. Its officers won’t be using them. Students at the Community College of Rhode Island told NBC 10 News on Thursday...
Turnto10.com
Pumpkins with a purpose in Peace Dale
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are ready to be picked in front of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in South Kingstown. "The last two years I've had none left," Wally Young, a member of Peace Dale Congregational Church said. "We are busy doing what we can do to help our community."
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts teen charged with making threat against Cumberland High School
Cumberland police said Friday that a student in a Massachusetts school district is accused of making a threat against Cumberland High School in a social media message to a CHS student. Police said Cumberland High School was put into restricted movement Thursday while the threat was evaluated and investigated. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
Turnto10.com
Wild Birds Unlimited reopens after destructive crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Bird lovers from near and far are now able to go back to their favorite store in Warwick. Wild Birds Unlimited closed for nearly 3 weeks after a man charged with driving under the influence crashed through the front. It's a twist of fate that...
Turnto10.com
Westerly community mourns radio station owner Chris DiPaola
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly radio station WBLQ on Friday announced the death of its owner, Chris DiPaola. DiPaola died suddenly on Thursday night at his home of apparent heart failure. He was 49 years old. His family, friends and everyone at the radio station is stunned by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Two killed in crash on I-495 in Mansfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 495 south. State troopers responded to calls of a crash at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield involving five vehicles around 4 a.m. Saturday. Three vehicles were in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles were in the center...
Turnto10.com
Crash on I-95 southbound in Warwick causes delays during morning commute
(WJAR) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Warwick caused traffic delays during the Friday morning commute. The crash happened near exit 24B and has blocked numerous lanes, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT says the left shoulder, left lane, left-center lane, and center lane,...
Turnto10.com
Truck flips on Storrow Drive, spilling oil and sprouts
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police said a Mattapoisett man was driving a truck that flipped over on Storrow Drive at the Boston University Bridge early Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. The truck dumped boxes of sprouts all over the road. Environmental officials were called in to clean up oil that spilled.
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Educator knows from experience challenges of multilingual learners
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Depending on the time of day, you can find Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Vilai Or in his office working. He's an educator, family man, and a Cambodian refugee. "How I get here, our country was in the middle of the civil war. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Smithfield takes the win against Tiverton
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield hosted Tiverton on Friday night for week six of high school football. The Smithfield Sentinels secured the win against the Tiverton Tigers with a final score of 41-6.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln Police save residents from burning apartment building
Three Lincoln Police officers are being recognized for their bravery after they jumped into a burning apartment building to save ten people. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a multi-family apartment building on School Street on Monday, October 10 after reports of a fire. Officers encountered thick black smoke and...
Turnto10.com
Providence seeks input on vacant lands that could be developed into affordable housing
(WJAR) — The City of Providence is creating a neighborhood land bank to help create affordable housing. The city is looking for residents to nominate vacant land to become part of the program. Officials say this is the first time something like this has been done in the capital...
Turnto10.com
Showery start to Friday sets up a pleasant October weekend
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has been ongoing since Thursday, but there are signs of improvement as a cold front is crossing. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. By 11 am, much of the rain shower activity will be to our east. It has fallen heavily...
Turnto10.com
Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
Turnto10.com
Providence men convicted in drive-by killing
Rhode Island prosecutors said Thursday that two men were convicted in the killing of a third man in a drive-by shooting in Providence. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, both of Providence, were convicted of murder, conspiracy, and gun counts last week. Investigators said...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln no longer undefeated after Chariho takes the win
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Previously undefeated Lincoln hosted Chariho for week six of high school football. Lincoln's winning streak was broken after Chariho secured the win with a final score of 7-6.
Comments / 0