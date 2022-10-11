Last day for Kentuckians to register to vote

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The 2022 midterms are less than a month away with a slew of both federal, state, and local races on the ballot. If you want to vote in the general election on Nov. 8, time is running out to register. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. There are no exceptions. You can submit your paperwork in person at your local county clerk’s office or online at govoteky.com .

To register to vote in the state, you must be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before election day. Kentucky law allows you to register at 17 years old if you turn 18 before the general election. You cannot be a convicted felon or have had your voting rights removed. You also cannot claim the right to vote in another state.

Following two stagnate years, Kentucky is seeing a surge of new voters. Secretary of State Michael Adams said nearly 10,000 new names were added to the rolls in August. The majority of them identify as independent, but the GOP is getting a boost as well. Republicans now account for more than 45% of the electorate. On the flip side, registration numbers on the democratic side are down.

Adams attributes the growth to COVID-19 cases slowing, but our political analyst, former State Treasurer Jonathan Miller said, it has more to do with what’s on the ballot.

In less than a month, Kentuckians will weigh in on races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, the legislature, State Supreme Court, and a variety of local elections. Voters will also consider two potential amendments to the state constitution. One would allow the legislature to call itself into session. The other would undermine abortion rights, which is a hot-button topic right now.

“I think you’ve seen a real rush to register to vote from people who might not normally get involved in elections because they want to vote on this constitutional amendment,” said Miller. “Number 2 is very critical to the future of the state. So, if you feel strongly about the abortion issue, on either side, and you haven’t registered, now is the time to vote.”

Even though it’s not a presidential election year, Miller still expects a strong voter turnout on November 8th.

Another date to be mindful of is Oct. 25. That’s the deadline to request an absentee ballot. As of this weekend, more than 32,000 Kentucky voters had already requested an absentee ballot. Those must be mailed and received by 6 p.m. on Election day.

