BBC

Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears

A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident

A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Events will not need new rules after death, report finds

The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12

A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow. Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday. A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wife's 'nightmare' as man waits four years for trial

The wife of a man who has been told he will spend at least four years and four months in jail before standing trial says she is living in a "nightmare". Voja Petkovic, 36, was arrested in January 2019 and remains on remand despite not facing trial. He denies supplying...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says

An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family

The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy

Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart

The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex

A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored

A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.
BBC

Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily

Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
U.K.
BBC

Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze

Fire crews in Leeds are tackling a large blaze in a city centre building. The fire broke out on the top floors of a derelict high-rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated, the fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Inspector accused of inappropriate touching guilty of misconduct

A former police inspector accused of inappropriately touching female colleagues at a Christmas party has been found guilty of gross misconduct. A disciplinary panel concluded Richard Lane's behaviour was serious enough to justify dismissal. According to Leicestershire Live, he touched the four constables at a belated Christmas party at Leicester's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home

The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
EUROPE

