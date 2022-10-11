ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovelock, NV

Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lovelock (Lovelock, NV)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk5dd_0iUIj4dz00

The Nevada State Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Lovelock.

The officials stated that the crash happened at around 10 a.m. near mile marker 99 about 6 miles west of Lovelock.

Due to the crash, a large spill of cooking oil was reported.

The officials reported that a semi-truck had caught on fire. One of the trailers disconnected causing the vehicle to crash into another vehicle.

The officials confirmed that the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

The officials have not confirmed if two vehicles were involved in the crash.

No additional information relating to the crash was provided.

October 11, 2022

Source: Kolo TV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
FERNLEY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
City
Lovelock, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
fernleyreporter.com

Missing Fernley man found dead

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a Fernley man missing since Sept. 23 was found Saturday. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, left his home on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23 His vehicle was found a short time later, broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Churchill County Commissioners to Discuss Omaha Track Permit

The Churchill County Planning commission is getting ready to re-examine their special use permit issued to Omaha Track. It comes a little more than a month after a fire broke out at the company's railroad tie sorting facility in Hazen. The fire appeared to grow fast at first sending massive...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 3 through 9

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Tyler Rickards, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Cassandra Davis, Churchill SO; 10th...
FALLON, NV
thefallonpost.org

City Awards Bid for “A” Street Reconstruction

On October 7, 2022, the Fallon City Council held a special meeting to award A & K Earth Movers the bid for the A Street reconstruction project between Venturacci Lane and North Maine Street. “We have several street projects this year,” said Bob Erickson, City of Fallon Chief of Staff....
FALLON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Nevada State Police
2news.com

BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon

The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
FALLON, NV
High School Football PRO

Fallon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fernley High School football team will have a game with Churchill County High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FERNLEY, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy