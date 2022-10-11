Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lovelock (Lovelock, NV)

The Nevada State Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Lovelock.

The officials stated that the crash happened at around 10 a.m. near mile marker 99 about 6 miles west of Lovelock.

Due to the crash, a large spill of cooking oil was reported.

The officials reported that a semi-truck had caught on fire. One of the trailers disconnected causing the vehicle to crash into another vehicle.

The officials confirmed that the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

The officials have not confirmed if two vehicles were involved in the crash.

No additional information relating to the crash was provided.

October 11, 2022

Source: Kolo TV