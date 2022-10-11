Read full article on original website
Welcome to the era of remote working. The pandemic taught the world many important lessons, one of which was that commuting to an office may not be an ideal scenario for every worker. While many jobs require physical presence, and many employees don’t have the luxury or the option of remote work, for those that do, geographical freedom is a boon.
We love books. We seek them at airport bookstores, scroll through bookstagram while commuting on buses and subways, find unique libraries around the world, and plan literary walking tours. The opportunities to interact with books are everywhere, and traveling to new cities is a wonderful way to let the imagination get a workout. There are 42 cities in 28 countries in the UNESCO Cities of Literature network, all part of the list because they honor the written word. These cities have a range of bookstores and libraries; they host literary events and publish diverse literature; and they promote a culture of respecting different forms of creative writing.
The return of tourism in Rio de Janeiro has revived a debate about the ethics of one of its most popular and controversial touristic activities. Márcia Souza is guiding me through Rio de Janeiro’s Museu de Favela (MUF) when suddenly, a woman’s face bursts through an opening in one of the museum’s paintings. She exchanges a warm greeting with Márcia and proceeds to hang her washing out of the window. The painting, which covers the entire facade of this woman’s house, is a mural chronicling the first wave of immigrants who settled in her favela neighborhood, and she is its guardiã. MUF isn’t just a museum about favelas; it is a favela.
