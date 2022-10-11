Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Report 2022: Increasing Frequency of Canine Atopic Dermatitis Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)(WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome"), the Company's bio-pharma research and development division focused on new psychedelic-based drug discovery and development targeting neurological and mental health disorders, is finalizing discussions with Madrid's Universidad Complutense ("Universidad Complutense") to fund and initiate advancement of its neurogenesis stimulation studies ("neurogenesis studies") relating to the effectiveness of its specific plant bioactives ("bioactive compounds) that comprise part of their patent pending psychedelic-based drug formulations. The Universidad Complutense has expressed a strong interest in advancing the next stage studies, and will providefunding to complete the studies, with Akome only required to provide raw materials.

