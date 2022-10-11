Park Cities Asset Management Provides $30 Million of Debt Financing Commitments to Applied Data Finance

Read full article on original website
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
Avalara Shareholders Approve Transaction with Vista Equity Partners
Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today. Approximately...
Baystate Financial, a MassMutual Firm, and International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation Announce Wealth Management Initiative
Baystate Financial, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company (MassMutual), and the International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) announced a Wealth Management Initiative, whereas IAFF members will have direct access to insurance, investments, financial planning, and financial education through Baystate Financial and some other MassMutual firms located nationally. IAFF members will receive personalized attention and accessibility to financial services and a financial education curriculum.
Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend on the company’s Series D Preferred Shares. A quarterly dividend of $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share will be paid on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022 for the period from August 15, 2022 through November 14, 2022.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ 2022 Real Rate Report indicates that timekeeper rates continue to rise
The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions. According to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the average law firm rates for partner, associate and paralegal timekeepers continued to increase this year. The 2022 Real Rate Report utilizes the more than $155 billion in legal invoice data contained within ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database to provide benchmarks of law firm rates and help corporate legal departments make informed investment and resourcing decisions for their organization.
Urbanspace, the Largest Food Hall Operator in the United States, Closes $7.0 Million Investment With Feenix Venture Partners
NEW YORK - October 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Urbanspace, the leading national food hall brand, has partnered with Feenix Venture Partners on a $7.0mm credit facility to take advantage of the demand for its unique mix of experiential dining, chef mix, and accessible fast-casual price point. In the last year...
Rhomeson Consulting Becomes One of The Top Trusted Software Development Companies in India 2022
Rhomeson Consulting has reached a significant milestone by becoming one of India’s most reputable software development firms in 2022. This achievement demonstrates their dedication to creating user-friendly software for the Indian people. Rhomeson Consulting provides a variety of personalized software development services across India. Their understanding of varied software development for the ever-changing demands of organizations and end consumers is exceptional. They have hired top-tier specialists for the services they provide. It’s no surprise that they’ve become one of India’s most reputable software development firms. The company is fortunate to get this accolade at the perfect time.
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
COMPUTER SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Computer Services, Inc. - CSVI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTC: CSVI) to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Coinerr Announces Listing on Bitmart Exchange, Merging the Modern Crypto Coin with Trusted Trading Platform
The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.
LTRY DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Lottery.com, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action - LTRY, LTRYW
If you purchased Lottery.com securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Lottery.com class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8285 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Artificial Lift Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2027
The global Artificial Lift Market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market has promising growth potential due to the rising global oil demand and the increasing demand to maximize production from maturing oil & gas fields and new discoveries, especially in the North American region.
Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market to Grow by $5.14 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The offshore supply vessel market is poised to grow by $5.14 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. The report on the offshore supply vessel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Game Technology PLC (“IGT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGT) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS - INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AERI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AERI) to Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aerie will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of Aerie that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2028" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Findings:. Vitamins, Botanicals, Nutritional Supplements and Medicinal Chemicals Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $17,132,862,078 million by 2029.
DJ Qian discusses cross-chain aggregation and the future of DeFi at The Blockchain Expo.
New York, NY, United States, 15th Oct 2022 – The 2022 Blockchain Expo marked an occasion in which technology providers from across the world came together to celebrate. Founders, CEOs, investors, media, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered in Santa Clara, CA to discuss and debate all things blockchain, particularly looking to the future of blockchain. With the imminent threat of a potential recession, leaders in the industry banded together to discuss how we can better serve the market and how we can protect our digital assets.
European University to Fund Core One Labs' Akome Advanced Neurogenesis Stimulation Studies
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6)(WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One"), further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotech Ltd. ("Akome"), the Company's bio-pharma research and development division focused on new psychedelic-based drug discovery and development targeting neurological and mental health disorders, is finalizing discussions with Madrid's Universidad Complutense ("Universidad Complutense") to fund and initiate advancement of its neurogenesis stimulation studies ("neurogenesis studies") relating to the effectiveness of its specific plant bioactives ("bioactive compounds) that comprise part of their patent pending psychedelic-based drug formulations. The Universidad Complutense has expressed a strong interest in advancing the next stage studies, and will providefunding to complete the studies, with Akome only required to provide raw materials.
