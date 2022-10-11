Read full article on original website
GE Healthcare Introduces Omni Legend: A First-of-its-Kind All-Digital PET/CT System to Drive Efficiency, Enhance Diagnostics, and Deliver on Precision Medicine
Omni Legend is an innovative, breakthrough technology built from the ground up to harness the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and exceptional image quality with enhanced clinical efficiency. The Omni PET/CT platform accommodates patients across more care areas and offers a scalable design to...
Channel Partner.TV Channel Video News Network Adds Learning Management System (LMS) to its Award-Winning Content Management System (CMS)
Adding a Powerful Learning Management System to Multi-channel Live and OnDemand Video Streaming Service Delivers Corporate University Performance gains. DENVER, CO, October 16, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- "Adding an LMS to the CMS along with AI networking technology makes ChannelPartner.TV even more compelling to viewers and content providers must have for every business whether provider or enterprise user."
Returnstar Introduces The Way to Make Digital Campus Organized with Q-NEX Solution
In today’s world, the ICT infrastructure in education field is evolving fast in various countries as technology reform has been a major strategic measure towards educational development. With the popularization of information technology in classrooms, smart education has gradually become the main theme for most countries to set the path for future education.
COMPUTER SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Computer Services, Inc. - CSVI
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTC: CSVI) to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation.
