Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTC: CSVI) to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CSI will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of CSI that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

