Police searching for suspects in Woodlawn break-ins

 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for whoever broke into several homes in the Woodlawn neighborhood last week.

The homes targeted are near 63rd and Cottage Grove. The incidents took place at the following locations and times:

• 6300 block of South Maryland Ave. on October 5 at 9 p.m.

• 6300 block of South Vernon Ave. on October 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.

• 6400 block of South Rhodes Ave. between October 3, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. and October 7, 2022 at 3:20 P.M.

Police said the offenders forced open doors and stole belongings when nobody was home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8384.

WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
