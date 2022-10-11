Read full article on original website
Listen to FCG Heem’s “Grammy” [ft. Lil Poppa]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.
Meg Baird Announces New Album Furling, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Meg Baird has a new album on the way, her first solo record since 2015’s Don't Weigh Down the Light. It’s titled Furling and it’s out January 27 via Drag City. The guitarist and singer-songwriter has shared “Will You Follow Me Home?” with a video to preview the LP. Take a look below.
Listen to Bigg Sugg’s “Drinking Song”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Alcohol is Big Sugg’s muse and the elixir is taking over. On “Drinking Song,” she messily admits to downing too much liquor, as a chorus of “woah’”s makes you feel like you’re on a rollercoaster. It’s like listening to the Instagram story of a group of friends on a wild night out. Just as you’re vibing to her happy-go-lucky voice and the song’s xylophone-like beats, her words disarm you: “Nigga think he slick I saw him slip me a pill/ But I’m still gon’ drink it/Bitch I’m savage forreal.” Her drunken shenanigans aren’t always lighthearted—but don’t kill her mood or she’ll verbally eviscerate you before using the bottle like a baseball bat.
Listen to Bla$ta’s “5 On It” [ft. Rucci]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
Muna Cover Taylor Swift’s “August”: Listen
Muna have shared their cover of Taylor Swift’s “August,” one of five tracks on their new EP Live at Electric Lady. The five-track EP also includes tracks from their self-titled album, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Anything but Me,” and “Kind of Girl,” as well as “Taken” from their 2019 LP for RCA, Saves the World. Check it out below.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lucrecia Dalt, Bill Callahan, Plains, Mavi, Sam Gendel, and Palm. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Sault Share 10-Minute New Song “Angel”: Listen
Today (October 10), Sault have returned with a new song that runs 10 minutes and 10 seconds. It’s called “Angel” and it’s the mysterious band’s first new music since the release of Air in April. The track was produced by Inflo and has contributions from Jack Peñate and Chronixx. Check it out below.
Actress Announces Dummy Corporation EP, Shares New Song “Dream”: Listen
On November 11, Actress will release a new EP, Dummy Corporation, via Ninja Tune. The title track of the EP is 19 minutes long, and the new single “Dream” runs nine minutes and 20 seconds. Take a listen below. Dummy Corporation follows Actress’ 2020 album Karma & Desire,...
Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares New Song “Don’t Give Up”: Listen
Black Belt Eagle Scout has shared a new song titled “Don’t Give Up.” The track from singer-songwriter Katherine Paul arrives three years after her second album, 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends. Check out “Don’t Give Up” below. In a press...
Fever Ray, Alvvays, Oso Oso, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Kate NV Shares Video for New Song “Early Bird”: Watch
Kate NV—the moniker of Russian musician Kate Shilonosova—has shared a new song. The new track is called “Early Bird,” and it arrives with a video game–inspired music video created by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. “Early Bird” is Shilonosova’s first standalone...
Stormzy Announces New Album This Is What I Mean
Stormzy has announced that his third studio album will arrive later this year. This Is What I Mean is due out November 25 (via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope). The 12-track release, according to a press release, was mostly written during a retreat to Osea Island, a small island in the Blackwater Estuary that’s accessible by car for only a few hours each day due to the rising tide. In a statement describing the recording process, Stormzy said:
Plains Share Aidy Bryant–Directed Video for New Song “Hurricane”: Watch
Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield have shared a new video for “Hurricane,” the latest single from their new album as Plains. The Aidy Bryant–directed clip pays homage to the late Loretta Lynn’s TV performances from the 1970s. Check it out below. Of the new...
Queen Release Unearthed Song Featuring Freddie Mercury: Listen
Queen have unearthed a rare unreleased song with Freddie Mercury vocals. The band recorded “Face It Alone” during sessions for 1989’s The Miracle, which is being reissued on November 18. The song had been forgotten by the band and was believed lost, according to the band’s interview with BBC Radio 2, where the track premiered. Listen to “Face It Alone” below.
Hua Hsu’s Memoir Stay True Is as Affecting as a Great Pop Song
Hua Hsu’s Stay True is a coming-of-age memoir that brings music, memory, identity, and grief into a mid-1990s tableau of indie-pop mixtapes, late-night record stores, and xeroxed zines. The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hsu enters UC Berkeley as a malcontent who hates parties, embraces a straight-edge lifestyle to better sharpen his judgments, and finds Pearl Jam “appalling.” He forges an improbably deep friendship with Ken, his opposite in almost every way: a well-adjusted frat brother who wears Abercrombie and listens to Dave Matthews, whose Japanese-American family has been in the U.S. for generations.
“Shimmer”
You can tell a Shanti Celeste production by its spring-loaded groove and radiant tones. No matter the style she works in, these qualities remain constant: apparent in the electro snap of 2014’s “Universal Glow,” the swirling deep house of 2015’s Alma, the deep-hued Detroitisms of 2017’s “Being.” The Chilean-British DJ’s latest EP is her first new solo work since her 2019 debut album and first appearance on the UK’s feted Hessle Audio label—a signing that might indicate a turn toward darker strains of bass music. But nope: Celeste sounds as sunny as ever. The perfectly titled “Cutie” deploys pert, pitched-up vocal cut-ups over a bouncy tech-house groove and brightly colored synths that suggest a kawaii rainforest painting. It’s great, an unconventional anthem you can expect will be giving dancefloors a boost for years to come. But “Shimmer” is the real masterstroke here. It starts in the shadows, with a stark kick-clap pattern and melancholy vocal loop that echoes bass music classics like “Hyph Mngo” and “Another Girl”—uncharacteristically somber terrain for Celeste. But she soon blows the roof sky high: Motor City pads throw off the green flash of a tropical sunset; the bassline hints, briefly, at Blaze’s classic “Lovelee Dae”; staccato keys and new-age piano suggest a dreamily dappled Fauvist landscape. The energy is as driven as ever, but the spirit of the thing makes “Shimmer” Celeste’s starriest work yet.
Lil Yachty Releases Video for Viral New Song “Poland”: Watch
Last week, apparently in response to leaks, Lil Yachty posted a F1lthy-produced song called “Poland” on SoundCloud. It quickly went viral, with rappers like Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa, and DDG among the many to react to the track and its hook, “I took the Wock to Poland.” Yachty has now officially released “Poland” across digital streaming platforms. It’s co-produced by F1lthy, Lucian, and Lukrative, and comes with a music video directed by Cole Bennett. Check it out below.
“Cry Alone”
On last year’s fuzz-slathered pop ripper “Into,” Abi Ooze bluntly told a lover they’re not the one; now she’s the person facing rejection. “Cry Alone,” her latest single, taps into that streak of Ramones-era punk that filters ’60s girl groups’ sugarcane melodies through tough vocals and fast, scuzzy guitars. Drums and power chords throw muscle behind Ooze as she recounts the bullshit of being stood up and spending the weekend sobbing on the floor. Then, after two top-tier guitar solos, she tries to save face by saying that crying is what she’d rather be doing anyway. Abi Ooze is one of the best hook writers in Northwest Indiana’s stacked underground punk scene, and it’s hard to balance indignance toward her situation—who would do her dirty like this?—with excitement for another great song.
Anywhere But Here
Where the vocals of Sorry’s Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen used to stand stark and alone, on the north London band’s second album, Anywhere But Here, they’re frequently buffeted by a wave of bubblegum backing vocals, framing bitter musings and anxious hooks in dreamlike oohs and ghostly aahs. These wordless accompaniments, lifted right from the classic pop songwriting toolbox, might have once seemed too conventional for a band like Sorry. Their breakthrough songs were better known for growls, gulps, and electronic gurgles. But on Anywhere But Here, they fold these gestures toward pop history into their music with reverent sincerity, without losing their ability to surprise.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” on SNL
Megan Thee Stallion was the both the host and musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. She performed the songs “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine, which dropped back in August. Her performance of “Anxiety” featured background dancers and a set resembling a beauty pageant; for her medley of “NDA” and “Plan B,” Meg was backed by a full rock band. Check it out below.
