Why Leggett & Platt Shares Are Trading Lower; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO