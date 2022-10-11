ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Kenneth Walker III, Jakobi Meyers, and Brian Robinson Are Must-adds in Week 6

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Barstool promo code turns $20 NFL bet into $150 with completed pass

Our Barstool promo code provides bettors with a nearly automatic bonus on their first NFL wager. There are several intriguing matchups in Week 6, including the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Barstool Sportsbook. STATES: KS, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. PROMO...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Tyler Lockett
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code: bet Bills-Chiefs epic with $1,250 insurance

Bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs or any other NFL Week 6 matchup with our Caesars Kansas promo code. This is the best offer for bettors in the Jayhawk State to get started on Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars.
KANSAS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Matt Schaub Sets Ambitions on NFLPA Executive Director Position

Matt Schaub played quarterback in the NFL for 17 years, setting multiple franchise records and delivering 136 career touchdown passes while being named to two Pro Bowls. Now retired after playing for the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens, Schaub wants to keep contributing to the game of football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Kenneth Walker#Vikings#American Football#Underdog Fantasy#Pfn#The New Orleans Saints#Adp#Cardinals
profootballnetwork.com

FanDuel promo code NY: Can’t-miss NFL Week 6 Sunday bonus

Sign up with this limited time FanDuel promo code NY offer for an instant bonus ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 6 action. Plus, new customers will get three months of NBA League Pass. This promo code will activate when you use our links to sign up, so one does not need to be entered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy