Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago World War II veteran Fannie Farmer celebrates 100th birthday

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who served during World War II celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. Fannie Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) during World War II at Fort Benning, Georgia. When she was discharged, she attended Madam CJ Walker Beauty College and opened her own salon,...
Chicago Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive

CHICAGO - Workers at Chicago’s Field Museum went public Thursday with a drive to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, following campaigns among employees at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and the Newberry Library. Museum workers issued a public letter signed...
New mural unveiled at West Side career center for people with disabilities

CHICAGO - A West Side community center is showing off a new look to go with an important mission: helping those with disabilities get jobs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the MOPD Career Center. They also unveiled a new mural at the building that opened 35 years ago as the Central West Community Center.
Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves

PARK RIDGE, Illinois - The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise. "It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom...
Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
Proviso East holds annual homecoming parade

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at 1900 S. Maywood Dr., Proviso East High School kicked off its annual homecoming parade, processing north on 19th Avenue to Washington Boulevard, east on Washington to 1st Avenue and south to the high school at 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. PHOTOS BY...
MAYWOOD, IL
Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins

CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park. Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened...
