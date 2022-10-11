Read full article on original website
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago World War II veteran Fannie Farmer celebrates 100th birthday
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who served during World War II celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. Fannie Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) during World War II at Fort Benning, Georgia. When she was discharged, she attended Madam CJ Walker Beauty College and opened her own salon,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive
CHICAGO - Workers at Chicago’s Field Museum went public Thursday with a drive to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, following campaigns among employees at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and the Newberry Library. Museum workers issued a public letter signed...
fox32chicago.com
New mural unveiled at West Side career center for people with disabilities
CHICAGO - A West Side community center is showing off a new look to go with an important mission: helping those with disabilities get jobs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the MOPD Career Center. They also unveiled a new mural at the building that opened 35 years ago as the Central West Community Center.
fox32chicago.com
Bid on a piece of Chicago history: Al Capone's rare letters to be put up for auction
CHICAGO - If you want to own a notorious piece of Chicago history and have a couple thousand dollars just lying around you might want to attend an upcoming auction. Three handwritten letters by Al Capone and a gun he's believed to have used are hitting the auction block. One...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot, lawmakers and activists gather to discuss how to get guns off Chicago's streets
CHICAGO - Local leaders and activists came together Friday to talk about gun violence prevention and solutions for getting weapons off Chicago’s streets. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — passed after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting — has been touted as the country's most significant piece of gun legislation in decades.
fox32chicago.com
Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves
PARK RIDGE, Illinois - The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise. "It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom...
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
fox32chicago.com
California's 'Duck Walk Killer' and Rogers Park shootings 'not related': officials
CHICAGO - Police said they do not believe a California serial killer and a gunman in Chicago responsible for two high-profile murders in 2018 are the same person despite their similar walking style. The Stockton, California serial killer is responsible for the murders of six people since April 2021, which...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
fox32chicago.com
Cooper Roberts fundraiser: Event being held this weekend for Highland Park shooting victim
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A fundraiser will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 to benefit one of the youngest victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting. Cooper Roberts was left partially paralyzed after being shot during the holiday massacre. At 8 years old, he continues to inspire those around him – including people he's never met.
fox32chicago.com
Connect South Shore Festival celebrates arts, culture for 5th year
An immersive arts and culture experience is making a return to the South Shore neighborhood. Connect South Shore features dozens of artists, local vendors and restaurants which help shapes Chicago into the diversity that it is.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
Forest Park Review
Proviso East holds annual homecoming parade
On Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at 1900 S. Maywood Dr., Proviso East High School kicked off its annual homecoming parade, processing north on 19th Avenue to Washington Boulevard, east on Washington to 1st Avenue and south to the high school at 807 S. 1st Ave. in Maywood. PHOTOS BY...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
$1 Million winning lottery ticket sold in Calumet City
Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins
CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park. Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened...
