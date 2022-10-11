Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
35 Years After It Broke The Fashion Watch Mould, Chanel’s Première Is Still A Timeless Affair
Chanel’s Première watch bears all the hallmarks of Gabrielle Chanel’s unmistakable style, and yet it was not designed by her. “Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance,” she once said, and this pared-back yet ultra-feminine timepiece created in 1987 – 16 years after her death – is testament to the strength of the design codes she established almost a century ago. Its angular, octagonal dial was inspired by the No. 5 fragrance stopper, its bracelet by the leather-embellished chain of a flap bag, its black and gold palette quintessential Coco chic.
Vogue
Julia Roberts Puts A Sporty Twist On Her Signature Suiting
Julia Roberts is known for her excellent suiting. Her latest tailoring fix is an athletic departure from the quietly brilliant styles that defined her red-carpet style in the ’90s and Noughties. Unlike the louche grey Armani tailoring she wore to the Golden Globes in 1990 – hello, power shoulders! – Roberts’s new Adidas X Gucci suit, which she wore to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live with her Ticket To Paradise co-star George Clooney, has contemporary flair.
Emma Corrin's "My Policeman" Premiere Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Emma made a splash — no pun intended — at the film's premiere, while the film's other star Harry Styles was nowhere to be found.
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Teases Some Excellent New Dresses
Victoria Beckham has worked hard to refine the silhouettes of her brand signatures. To demonstrate just how versatile her dresses can be, she’s been wearing her favourites styles on repeat. Days after “showing some leg” in an emerald-green dress – her favourite look from her new pre-collection, which she promises is dropping “very soon” – she wore the same dress in an ivory shade.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
Sofia Coppola Will Now Take You Behind The Scenes Of Her Priscilla Presley Biopic
Sofia Coppola has officially joined Instagram – but don’t expect to see the Oscar winner posting selfies anytime soon. “I much prefer being behind the camera,” the filmmaker recently told Vogue. “I’m of a generation before that still believes in retaining some sense of mystique.”
Bulgari Designer Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani on His Denim Obsession, Collecting Pens and His Award-Winning Watches
Bulgari’s Naples-born, Rome-raised product creation executive director, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, is a man of numerous talents. A healthy obsession with how luxury objects should look and operate means that anything more than a passing chat with him is liable to be complemented by spontaneous visual embellishment, as he makes sweeping gestures with pen on paper as he talks. Indeed, his sketches of watches, jewelry, cars and so much else pepper his Instagram feed (where, first and foremost, he calls himself an “industrial designer”) and are constant companions wherever he goes. Now in his early 50s, Stigliani began his career at Fiat...
Vogue
Inside British Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Event At 180 The Strand
For the first global Forces of Fashion conference – with events held across the US, the UK and Mexico – Vogue partnered with Luxury Promise and Snapchat to stage five thought-provoking panels about the future of the industry. Among the vital topics discussed onstage at 180 The Strand, which had been decorated by Kanku Floristry for the occasion: what a greener model for the fashion world might look like, with contributions from Luxury Promise’s CEO Sabrina Sadiq and Mother of Pearl’s founder Amy Powney; how to foster greater diversity within the beauty landscape, with contributions by Charlotte Tilbury and Sabrina Dhowre Elba; Vogue’s Kate Phelan and photographer Nadine Ijewere on creating timeless images; and the future of runway presentations, led by Valentino’s inimitable Pierpaolo Piccioli. Adding a touch of popstar magic to the day? Dua Lipa, who joined British Vogue editor-in-chief and European editorial director Edward Enninful on stage for a chat about her life in fashion. Step inside the event, below.
Paul Dufour obituary
Other lives: Drummer who played with the rock band the Libertines in the 1990s
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
The True Story Behind Empress Sisi & Franz Joseph’s Dramatic Courtship
In The Empress – the German royal drama based on the life of Austria’s Empress Sisi that debuted on Netflix this month – the first two episodes focus on her courtship with Franz Joseph I. They recount a complicated betrothal. Franz Joseph was originally promised to Sisi’s older sister, Helene. But, when the two families spent a weekend together, it was the younger Bavarian princess who caught the emperor’s eye instead. After a few stolen moments, they announce their engagement, much to Helene’s dismay.
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez, Jodie-Turner Smith And More Can’t Stop Carrying This New Messenger Bag
It’s no secret that 2000s fashion is back, and in the land of handbags, another Y2K staple is making a grand return: the messenger bag. The roomy, crossbody style has made a cameo in the spring/summer 2023 collections of labels like Coach and Max Mara, and on the streets, stars like Bella Hadid have recently been wearing luxe vintage styles. But there’s a particular designer messenger bag that celebrities have been favouring this autumn: stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Turner-Smith, Olivia Wilde, and more are all fans of Gucci’s sleek Attache bags.
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Gives The Pinstripe Suit The Bombshell Treatment
Wall Street chic might be trending, but Jennifer Lopez’s take on pinstripes is more risky business than buttoned-up. Where Penélope Cruz, Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid have all worn shirts and ties on the red carpet in recent weeks, there was nothing androgynous about the newlywed singer’s look for the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 show in LA: a charcoal pinstripe wrap dress with her signature plummeting neckline. The twist? A matching fedora. Think ’20s mobster, but make it Lopez-level sexy.
Vogue
The 6 2022 Booker Prize Finalists On Their 3 Favourite Books Of All Time
Shehan Karunatilaka, nominated for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. Like many kids from the ’80s, I grew up watching Vietnam war movies on VHS. I opened this book as a teenager, expecting John Rambo and Chuck Norris, and instead got a masterclass in truth, language, memory, horror and, above all, story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vogue
Don’t Sleep On Emulating Alexa’s New Look
Paris Fashion Week was the usual celebrity circus, but amidst the gushing brand ambassador posts, there was one front-rower who cut through the noise for her steadfast approach to street style. While several show-goers put their weight behind the armour trend and others continued to peddle the miniskirt hype, Alexa Chung stuck to one sartorial principle: pyjamas.
Vogue
A Moment For J Lo’s Best Black Dresses
Jennifer Lopez has taken a colourful approach to red-carpet fashion over the years – her jungle-print Versace dress and the one-shoulder maxi she wore to her first Golden Globes in 1998, come to mind – but she’s delivered powerful statements in black dresses, too. There’s the slinky...
Vogue
Inside Victoria Beckham’s Statement Shoe Collection
Victoria Beckham once admitted that she “just can’t concentrate in flats”, but she’s since grown to love them. Still, heels dominate her shoe rack and she’s worn sky-high platforms, spindly stilettos and mega boots over the years, alongside her trainers and brogues. Manolo Blahnik’s wonderfully...
Vogue
Happy 150th Anniversary To A Skincare OG
For a skincare product to really stand the test of time, it needs to be backed by truly brilliant science. One brand that does that again and again? Shiseido. The Japanese skincare giant boasts not just one, but a multitude of stand-out skincare innovations, each built upon 150 years of pioneering science, patented technologies and incredible results.
Vogue
“It’s The Most Selfish Thing I’ve Ever Made”: Stormzy Opens Up About His Life-Affirming New Album
The transition from boy to man is supposed to take years. Mine took two weeks. I went to Jamaica in the summer of 2020 a boy and came back a man. OK, don’t get me wrong, I still have a hell of a lot of adulting to do and if you ever bore witness to the worst versions of me you’d find it difficult to see this man I’ve supposedly grown into but Jamaica changed a lot. I’m sure the setting helped. Caribbean waves lapping at your feet; lush trees hanging overhead; sun rising and setting like a classic oil painting. You wake up every day in the kind of stillness that can’t be described, it can only be felt. Every day I would wake up with more clarity than the day before and more confidence in how I was going to face my future.
Comments / 0