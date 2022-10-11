ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
kciiradio.com

Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County

The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022

10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
FORT MADISON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Fruitland, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Louisa County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Grandview, IA
County
Louisa County, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle

GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station

The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
IOWA CITY, IA
foxwilmington.com

Human Remains Found in Iowa Landfill Aren’t Human After All Says Sheriff

Iowa landfill workers made a disturbing discovery over the weekend in the form of what was believed to be a human femur. But the thigh bone was actually fake. On Saturday, employees at the dump called authorities after finding the femur. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department officers responded and took custody of the bone. A 30-member search team then combed the landfill, looking for other remains.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Watch#Sun Fire#Accident#The Iowa Fire Marshal#The Red Cross#Alliant Energy#Fruitland Fire Department#Grandview Fire Department#Iowa State Patrol#Letts Fire Department#Nichols Fire Department#Oakville Fire Department#Wapello Fire Department#Kcii
Local 4 WHBF

Warrants issued after 2 shot in September

Warrants have been issued for two men after gunshots were reported in East Moline back in September. On September 25 at approximately 2:50 a.m., East Moline police officers were near the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue in East Moline. They heard several gunshots coming from northeast of their location and immediately responded to […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: landfill ‘remains’ deemed ‘medical replica’

UPDATE, Oct. 11, 4 p.m. On October 11, the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist who was working with the State Medical Examiner. The Forensic Anthropologist determined the suspected bone to be a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur. The Forensic Anthropologist described the suspected bone as being “made to […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KCJJ

IC man who was not wanted by police arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop

An Iowa City man who was not wanted by police allegedly fled from a traffic stop anyway, leading to his arrest. Iowa City Police report attempting to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Bradford Drive and 1st Avenue just before 2pm Monday. The car allegedly sped away from officers after they activated their lights and sirens. One of the vehicle’s passengers, later identified by police as 18-year-old Logan McConaughy of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Roberts Road, reportedly jumped out and fled on foot. He was quickly detained by officers from the Department of Corrections who had been dispatched to the scene for assistance.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee

Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy