ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KWQC
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
kciiradio.com
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
ourquadcities.com
Witness: Suspect drove stolen vehicle, helped remove catalytic converter from another
A 28-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after a witness told police he was driving a stolen car and helping cut the catalytic converter off another. Taylor Anderson faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to North Lincoln...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station
The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
foxwilmington.com
Human Remains Found in Iowa Landfill Aren’t Human After All Says Sheriff
Iowa landfill workers made a disturbing discovery over the weekend in the form of what was believed to be a human femur. But the thigh bone was actually fake. On Saturday, employees at the dump called authorities after finding the femur. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department officers responded and took custody of the bone. A 30-member search team then combed the landfill, looking for other remains.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
Warrants issued after 2 shot in September
Warrants have been issued for two men after gunshots were reported in East Moline back in September. On September 25 at approximately 2:50 a.m., East Moline police officers were near the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue in East Moline. They heard several gunshots coming from northeast of their location and immediately responded to […]
UPDATE: landfill ‘remains’ deemed ‘medical replica’
UPDATE, Oct. 11, 4 p.m. On October 11, the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist who was working with the State Medical Examiner. The Forensic Anthropologist determined the suspected bone to be a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur. The Forensic Anthropologist described the suspected bone as being “made to […]
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Three-Car Accident
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from dispatch at 1:52 pm Tuesday notifying them of a multiple vehicle, T-bone accident with unknown injuries and roadway blocked at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 92 (North Junction) in rural Washington County. Upon arrival at the scene, it...
Woman charged with concealment of death following discovery of remains in Maquon storage unit
MAQUON, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman is charged with concealment of death after the discovery of a decomposing body in a Maquon storage unit last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Detectives arrested Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon on Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death,...
ourquadcities.com
‘How many people have to lose their lives?’ Crash victim’s mother speaks out
Jennifer Myrick, the mother of Alecia Garcia, has decided to speak out about her views on police-pursuit policies. Alecia Garcia was in a car involved in a pursuit with Iowa State Troopers on Sept. 21. Garcia died at the end of that police chase in Davenport. Iowa State Police say...
KCJJ
IC man who was not wanted by police arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
An Iowa City man who was not wanted by police allegedly fled from a traffic stop anyway, leading to his arrest. Iowa City Police report attempting to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Bradford Drive and 1st Avenue just before 2pm Monday. The car allegedly sped away from officers after they activated their lights and sirens. One of the vehicle’s passengers, later identified by police as 18-year-old Logan McConaughy of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Roberts Road, reportedly jumped out and fled on foot. He was quickly detained by officers from the Department of Corrections who had been dispatched to the scene for assistance.
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
KWQC
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
ourquadcities.com
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
