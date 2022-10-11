An Iowa City man who was not wanted by police allegedly fled from a traffic stop anyway, leading to his arrest. Iowa City Police report attempting to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Bradford Drive and 1st Avenue just before 2pm Monday. The car allegedly sped away from officers after they activated their lights and sirens. One of the vehicle’s passengers, later identified by police as 18-year-old Logan McConaughy of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Roberts Road, reportedly jumped out and fled on foot. He was quickly detained by officers from the Department of Corrections who had been dispatched to the scene for assistance.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO