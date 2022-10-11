Read full article on original website
Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in James City County Friday
A woman has died after a crash involving two cars in James City County Friday, according to James City County Police.
Man dies after being shot in Chesapeake breezeway Saturday afternoon
According to Chesapeake Police, a man has died after being shot in a breezeway in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
Woman dies in crash after colliding with tractor-trailer in Prince George
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A Prince George woman has died after her car collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road. On Oct. 13, around 10:41 a.m., a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Wells Station Road.
Woman killed, man hurt in double shooting Saturday morning, Norfolk Police say
Police in Norfolk say a man and woman were shot on Bagnall Road early Saturday morning. The female victim did not survive.
Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
Crash on Hampton Boulevard disrupts traffic headed to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A crash on Hampton Boulevard temporarily blocked traffic to Naval Station Norfolk early Friday morning. The city's dispatch said the first calls about the crash came in a few minutes after 1 a.m. There was a detour in place along Claud Lane. Another option is to...
71-year-old woman hit by car in Newport News dies
Police were called to the crash scene, at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive around 10:15 a.m.
Teenager seriously hurt after ambulance hits her in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage girl was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon after she was hit by an ambulance in Newport News, according to police. The accident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road. Police responded shortly before 12:15 p.m. Investigators believe the teenager was crossing...
Portion of Dam Neck Road closed due to 'serious crash:' VBPD
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A portion of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach is closed Tuesday night due to a serious accident, according to Virginia Beach police. VBPD said the eastbound lanes of Drakesmile Road and Taylor Farm Road will be closed for several hours. The department is asking...
29-year-old man wanted in deadly Portsmouth shooting, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said Friday it is looking for a 29-year-old man following a deadly shooting in late September. Avery Peoples, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious shooting, use of a firearm, missile into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Man shot in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, police say he may not survive
Police in Portsmouth say a man was shot on Virginia Avenue early Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Teenager dies from gunshot wound in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating after officers say a teenage boy was shot on Walden Pond Court Friday night. He died from his injuries early Saturday morning, according to police.
NPD investigating double shooting that left woman dead
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has died following a double shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road, the Norfolk Police Department says. In a Tweet that came out at 2:30 a.m., NPD said it was investigating the incident where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
Portsmouth man dies after walking into hospital with injuries from shooting
Police in Portsmouth said a man who walked into the hospital with injuries stemming from a shooting has died. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Brothers accused of hurting woman during Virginia Beach traffic shootout appear in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case of a traffic shootout that allegedly involved two brothers in Virginia Beach will move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Back on June 27, Virginia Beach police said brothers Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan stopped their car on Newtown Road and fired at another car.
Newport News PD: teenager hit by ambulance while crossing Jefferson Avenue
A teenage girl was hit by an ambulance while trying to cross the street Thursday afternoon in Newport News. It happened at Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road just before 12:15 p.m.
Portsmouth police name suspect in deadly double shooting
Portsmouth police are searching for a man who's wanted in a deadly double shooting. Avery Peoples is charged with first-degree murder.
