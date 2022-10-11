Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Baxter Wastewater Treatment Plant In Permitting Phase
Baxter’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project making slow but steady progress. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the project team has gotten through a good portion of the design phase and is currently in the permitting phase with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s working through their steps there...
newstalk941.com
Recent Tourism Data Showing Many Out-Of-State Visitors Traveling To Upper Cumberland
Fall proves to be one of the busiest months for tourism in Upper Cumberland. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Shan Stout said events like the American MAde Music Festival in Gainesboro and Monterey’s Rocktober saw both local attendees and those from across the country. Stout said the Visitor’s Bureau is able to track that data using online ticket sales, Visitor’s Bureau check-ins, and tnvacation.com.
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
crossvillenews1st.com
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
newstalk941.com
Chestnut Hill Winery Celebrating 15th Anniversary
Crossville’s Chestnut Hill Winery celebrating its 15th Anniversary. Owner Darrin Stryker said his family first came to own the winery after seeing the potential it had as a real estate agent. He said seeing where he started with no knowledge of the wine business to where the business has grown to today is very satisfying.
newstalk941.com
Spencer Mayor Candidates Talk Water Issues, Constituent Communication At Debate
The city’s water conditions, the mayor as a full-time or part-time position, and better communications with constituents…some of the issues discussed by the 3 candidates for Spencer Mayor Thursday night. The 3 candidates participated in a 90-minute debate where residents had the chance to ask questions of concern.
newstalk941.com
Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker
Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
Trousdale County sees increase in crime as population continues to grow
One of the smallest counties in the state is seeing an increase in crime.
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: The Races For Region Winners Heat Up
Monterey, Upperman both get big region wins to stay in postseason playoff race. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman outlasts Dekalb County in a overtime win on Friday. Coffee County is too strong for Cookeville. Monterey wins big at home to stay on track for a home playoff game. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
WSMV
Man breaks into home, hides under vehicle at Trousdale Co. home
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was caught breaking into a person’s garage and hiding under a vehicle. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the man was running away from law enforcement in the area of Rocky Creek Loop and Misty Lane when he broke into the home.
Driver arrested after fleeing Wilson County traffic stop, leading officers on chase with flat tire
Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
wvlt.tv
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
FOX Carolina
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
bbbtv12.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours
Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
WYSH AM 1380
THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash
Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
