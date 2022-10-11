ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, TN

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Baxter Wastewater Treatment Plant In Permitting Phase

Baxter’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project making slow but steady progress. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the project team has gotten through a good portion of the design phase and is currently in the permitting phase with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s working through their steps there...
BAXTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Recent Tourism Data Showing Many Out-Of-State Visitors Traveling To Upper Cumberland

Fall proves to be one of the busiest months for tourism in Upper Cumberland. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Shan Stout said events like the American MAde Music Festival in Gainesboro and Monterey’s Rocktober saw both local attendees and those from across the country. Stout said the Visitor’s Bureau is able to track that data using online ticket sales, Visitor’s Bureau check-ins, and tnvacation.com.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES

The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
MONTEREY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Monterey, TN
Government
City
Monterey, TN
newstalk941.com

Chestnut Hill Winery Celebrating 15th Anniversary

Crossville’s Chestnut Hill Winery celebrating its 15th Anniversary. Owner Darrin Stryker said his family first came to own the winery after seeing the potential it had as a real estate agent. He said seeing where he started with no knowledge of the wine business to where the business has grown to today is very satisfying.
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Spencer Mayor Candidates Talk Water Issues, Constituent Communication At Debate

The city’s water conditions, the mayor as a full-time or part-time position, and better communications with constituents…some of the issues discussed by the 3 candidates for Spencer Mayor Thursday night. The 3 candidates participated in a 90-minute debate where residents had the chance to ask questions of concern.
SPENCER, TN
newstalk941.com

Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker

Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
MONTEREY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Business Industry#Linus Business#State
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: The Races For Region Winners Heat Up

Monterey, Upperman both get big region wins to stay in postseason playoff race. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman outlasts Dekalb County in a overtime win on Friday. Coffee County is too strong for Cookeville. Monterey wins big at home to stay on track for a home playoff game. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
MONTEREY, TN
lakercountry.com

Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges

A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
SOMERSET, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
bbbtv12.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours

Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KINGSTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash

Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy