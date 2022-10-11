ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Christopher Lee McKay

Christopher Lee McKay

Christopher Lee McKay went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday July 9th, 2022 in Greeley, Colorado. He was 55 years young. Chris was born January 31st, 1967 in Ponca City, Oklahoma where he lived for the first seven years of his life. Chris moved to Greeley, Colorado with his parents. He attended Central high school and later Aims Community College. He went on to work as a Weld County Dispatcher and loved his job. Chris enjoyed bicycling and watching various sports. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Chicago Cubs. Chris was a video game enthusiast. He kept up on all the new technology. In his youth he played a couple of instruments and was able to play music by ear. He often recited quotes from movies and loved to tell jokes. Chris enjoyed cooking and would often cook for his parents.
GREELEY, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK
Happenings

Happenings

NOC PRE-NURSING STUDENT DAY OCT. 18 The NOC Nursing Division is hosting a Pre-Nursing Student Day Tuesday, Oct. 18 on all three NOC campuses. The event is set for 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Tonkawa, Enid, and Stillwater. Students have an opportunity to experience the NOC nursing program...
STILLWATER, OK
Helen M. Freeman

Helen M. Freeman

Helen M. Freeman passed away on the morning of October 12, 2022. Helen was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Thomas R. and Anna Straub Hamilton. She is survived by her children, Lester and Marlena Freeman, Tom and Teresa Freeman, Salle Mullennax, Joe Freeman and Michael Pone. As well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
PONCA CITY, OK
enidbuzz.com

Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
ENID, OK
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Rescued From Atop Enid Grain Elevator

Enid Police were able to rescue a man after he refused to leave a 150-foot grain elevator. Officers responded to the scene after they received calls about a man acting erratically at the silo. The whole ordeal lasted almost seven hours, and a crowd gathered outside to watch the event.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact

CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
CUSHING, OK

