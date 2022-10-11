Christopher Lee McKay went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday July 9th, 2022 in Greeley, Colorado. He was 55 years young. Chris was born January 31st, 1967 in Ponca City, Oklahoma where he lived for the first seven years of his life. Chris moved to Greeley, Colorado with his parents. He attended Central high school and later Aims Community College. He went on to work as a Weld County Dispatcher and loved his job. Chris enjoyed bicycling and watching various sports. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Chicago Cubs. Chris was a video game enthusiast. He kept up on all the new technology. In his youth he played a couple of instruments and was able to play music by ear. He often recited quotes from movies and loved to tell jokes. Chris enjoyed cooking and would often cook for his parents.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO