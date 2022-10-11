ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois sends out vote by mail applications

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiAth_0iUIh2o700

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is giving voters an option to vote by mail permanently.

Election authorities across the state have sent voters applications to opt in to vote by mail for this election and every one after.

Trending: Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call

The Sangamon County clerk said as long as you continue to live at the same address where you’re registered to vote and don’t need to make any changes to your voter registration, you will get your ballot in the mail every election cycle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

matthew howe
5d ago

let the cheating begin.....if you dont request 1 first they shouldn't send you 1...the fishing expedition is ridiculous....

Reply
11
From Illinois too
5d ago

"...as long as you continue to live at the same address where you’re registered to vote and don’t need to make any changes to your voter registration, you *will* get your ballot in the mail *every* election cycle." Awesome. Except, people move (or die)...they remain registered at their previous address (because the voter rolls don't get purged)....and, ballots will be sent out, to be received by *not* the intended voter / intended recipient. 🤔🤨🫤

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Registration#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Mehlville back online after network failure closed schools yesterday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A network hardware failure closed schools in the Mehlville School District Thursday. It knocked out phones, internet, and computers which are needed to operate the school safely. School officials say their technology team worked long hours to bring their servers back into stable operation. Friday was a regularly scheduled day […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Illinois charges extra $100 for electric vehicle license plate renewal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Electric vehicle (EV) license plate renewal fees for owners in Illinois cost $251 a year, $100 more than a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. In 2019, the state legislature approved a $45 billion transportation bill that doubled the state gas tax to help pay for improvements to infrastructure. But since […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy