Illinois sends out vote by mail applications

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is giving voters an option to vote by mail permanently.

Election authorities across the state have sent voters applications to opt in to vote by mail for this election and every one after.

The Sangamon County clerk said as long as you continue to live at the same address where you’re registered to vote and don’t need to make any changes to your voter registration, you will get your ballot in the mail every election cycle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.