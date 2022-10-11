Area runners got one last chance in the regular season to show what they can do at the Mediapolis cross country meet Thursday. The top performance came from Lone Tree Lions sophomore Vivian Zarbua. The reigning JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week finished third in the girls’ race with a time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds. Highland Huskies freshman Erika Thomann also medaled after finishing sixth in a time of 23 minutes and 48 seconds, and her classmate Siena Stanerson also claimed a medal in 24:32 to finish ninth. The WACO Warriors were led by senior McKenzie Vradenburg in 10th at 25:03, while sophomore Justine Lynn just missed the medal stand in 11th at 25:14. Sophomore Delaney Shaw was the lone girls’ runner for the Hillcrest Academy Ravens and finished 14th in 25:35.

MEDIAPOLIS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO