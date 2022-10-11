Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign
Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN WOMAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BURGLARY AFTER EVADING POLICE INTO AN OCCUPIED RESIDENCE
A woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she reportedly ran into someone’s home trying to escape Harriman police. According to the warrant, police went to Sewanee St. on Oct. 6 looking for Kimberly D. Dagnan, who had four active warrants. “Upon arrival, I knocked on the door to...
crossvillenews1st.com
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
Wednesday storm damage leaves trail of destruction in Coffee County
Families across Coffee County are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday evening's storm. The storm caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the county.
FOX Carolina
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
newstalk941.com
Baxter Wastewater Treatment Plant In Permitting Phase
Baxter’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project making slow but steady progress. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the project team has gotten through a good portion of the design phase and is currently in the permitting phase with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s working through their steps there...
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
Driver arrested after fleeing Wilson County traffic stop, leading officers on chase with flat tire
Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.
wgnsradio.com
20-Year-Old Rutherford County Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Smyrna, TN man on a charge of unlawful photography. WGNS confirmed the charge against the 20-year-old suspect on Thursday afternoon with the TBI. In April, at the request...
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
newstalk941.com
Recent Tourism Data Showing Many Out-Of-State Visitors Traveling To Upper Cumberland
Fall proves to be one of the busiest months for tourism in Upper Cumberland. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Shan Stout said events like the American MAde Music Festival in Gainesboro and Monterey’s Rocktober saw both local attendees and those from across the country. Stout said the Visitor’s Bureau is able to track that data using online ticket sales, Visitor’s Bureau check-ins, and tnvacation.com.
Trousdale County sees increase in crime as population continues to grow
One of the smallest counties in the state is seeing an increase in crime.
newstalk941.com
Clay School Board Approves 2023 Insurance Premiums
Clay County School Board has approved updated insurance premiums for school employees, which could increase payments by about $200 depending on the plan. School Board Chair Benji Bailey said the board evaluates insurance prices every year. He said after speaking with teacher representatives during contract Memorandum of Understanding discussions, they agreed to split the premium increases 50/50. The board will front half, and the employee will pay the rest.
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
WSMV
Man breaks into home, hides under vehicle at Trousdale Co. home
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was caught breaking into a person’s garage and hiding under a vehicle. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the man was running away from law enforcement in the area of Rocky Creek Loop and Misty Lane when he broke into the home.
