Kim Jong Un Inaugurates New Large Greenhouse Farm On Ex-Missile Test Site

By Navdeep Yadav
 5 days ago
Kim Jong Un on Tuesday attended the opening ceremony of a new massive greenhouse farm built on a former North Korean air base where the country test-fired several missiles until last year.

What Happened: Kim on Monday launched the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm, located in the east of Hamju, to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party.

Kim’s ruling party unveiled the project to transform the former Ryonpho air base into a "highly automated farm," calling it a "top priority task" and a model for rural civilization to help achieve Kim’s goal of improving people's lives.

North Korea has previously used the land for several short-range ballistic missile launches, including the KN-25s in November 2019 and the suspected KN-23s in March 2021.

According to Kim, the party plans to "more dynamically and confidently push forward the overall rural development of the country with the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm as a model."

The development came days after Kim spearheaded North Korea’s nuclear tactical exercises targeting the U.S. allies. Kim said North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S. as he vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets.

