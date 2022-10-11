Read full article on original website
Library to Host Auditions for KCII Radio Play Tomorrow and next Monday
Washington Community Theater and KCII Radio are teaming up for this year’s radio play “Holiday Affair.” There will be a pair of audition dates for the play, with the first one scheduled for tomorrow from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, with the second audition date being Monday, October 17th, from 6:30-8:30 pm. All auditions for the radio play will be held at the Washington Public Library, and scripts are available at the library or by contacting Cat Nelson at manager@wctheater.com.
WACO Community School District Board Meeting Preview
This week, the WACO Community School District will hold its regular board meeting. A recommendation for adding a Barton program to the elementary school will be presented to the board. The approval of the Fiscal Year of 2021 audit, the open enrollment eligibility waiver for Washington, and the FFA trip to the National Convention will also be taken into consideration.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting next Wednesday
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation will have a board meeting on Wednesday, October 19th, at 6:00 pm at the Hospice of Washington County Board Room. There will be no grant awards voted on at this meeting. The Grant Review Committees have not completed their reviews. Fall Grant Awards will be made at the November 16th meeting in the event center of the Casino.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MARIANNE REHA-VAN ROEKEL
On today’s program we’re talking with Marianne Reha-Van Roekel, President of the Rotary Club of Wellman, about their medical equipment lending closet.
The Kalona Historical Village Hosting A Halloween Celebration
The Kalona Historical Village invites you and your child out for the Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt on Thursday, October 27th from 5:30-8:00pm. Due to COVID, there has been no Halloween event at the Historical Village for the past two years, so staff are excited to re-energize their Halloween celebrations with this year’s event. Local businesses will be set up across the many porches in the Historical Village for the event. Each porch will be decorated in a distinct, spooky style. Then it’s the kids’ turn, and they’ll be.
Bud Jeremy W. Gatlin
A graveside service for 42-year-old Bud Jeremy W. Gatlin of Coralville, formerly of Kalona will be held Monday, October 17th at 11a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in rural Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-10:30a.m. Monday, October 17th at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial has been established.
Ghost Train Rolls Through Mount Pleasant This Month
The Midwest Haunted Rails attraction returned to Mount Pleasant yesterday, with five dates still remaining. Tickets are available for Saturday, October 15, 22, and 29 from 6-10:30 p.m. and Friday, October 21 and 28 from 6-10 p.m. Located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street, the event is presented by...
Washington Wins Both SEC Cross Country Team Titles
Another banner day for the Washington Demons cross country teams resulted in Southeastern Conference championships. Both the Demon boys and girls won the team titles at the SEC meet Thursday in Fairfield, and junior Micah Rees won the boys’ individual title by finishing the course in 16 minutes and 40 seconds. He was 24 seconds faster than the second-place runner.
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
Hillcrest, WACO, Highland, Lone Tree Run at Mediapolis Cross Country Race
Area runners got one last chance in the regular season to show what they can do at the Mediapolis cross country meet Thursday. The top performance came from Lone Tree Lions sophomore Vivian Zarbua. The reigning JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week finished third in the girls’ race with a time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds. Highland Huskies freshman Erika Thomann also medaled after finishing sixth in a time of 23 minutes and 48 seconds, and her classmate Siena Stanerson also claimed a medal in 24:32 to finish ninth. The WACO Warriors were led by senior McKenzie Vradenburg in 10th at 25:03, while sophomore Justine Lynn just missed the medal stand in 11th at 25:14. Sophomore Delaney Shaw was the lone girls’ runner for the Hillcrest Academy Ravens and finished 14th in 25:35.
Comeback at Case: Demons Shock Trojans in Monumental Turnaround
The hope was bleak, but that didn’t stop the Washington Demon football team from pulling off one of the top comeback’s that Case Field has ever seen on Friday when they erased a 20 point deficit to stun visiting Fairfield 35-28 to keep the postseason hopes alive. As...
WMU Praying for Playoffs as Football Regular Season Ends with English Valleys
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves will need a win and some help to advance to the playoffs as they prepare to host English Valleys tonight in their final game of the football regular season. WMU has fallen to 5-3 and is hoping to grab one of the state’s two at-large bids to reach the 8-player postseason. So the first priority for the Wolves is getting back to how they played in a three-game win streak prior to last week’s defeat against WACO.
Columbus Battles Alburnett for Football District Title
The Columbus Community Wildcats are having a dream season on the football field. But now comes their most difficult test of the season, as the A-District 5 regular-season championship will be on the line tonight when the Alburnett Pirates come to town. Columbus is undefeated, but 7-0 is not only...
JET Physical Therapy Football Athlete of the Week
The JET Physical Therapy Football Athlete of the Week is Sigourney-Keota lineman Evan Vittetoe. The junior helped lead the way for over 300 yards rushing on offense and had a sack on defense as the Cobras won their fifth straight and went from 0-2 to 1A District 7 champions. Congrats Evan!
