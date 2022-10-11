Rigel Pharma Drops FDA Submission Plans For Expanded Use Of Its Lead Product
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL received guidance from the FDA's review of its re-analysis of data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA).
- Based on the guidance, Rigel does not expect to file a supplemental marketing application for wAIHA, an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis).
- The company recently announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial that did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint of durable hemoglobin response in the overall study population.
- Fostamatinib branded as Tavalisse / Tavlesse is approved for chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which may cause unusual bruising or bleeding due to an abnormally low number of platelets.
- Rigel will continue to explore its options for the wAIHA program concerning its complete portfolio of development opportunities.
- Rigel also announced cutting its workforce by 16%, eliminating 30 positions, primarily in development and administration.
- As a result, Rigel expects to recognize a one-time cash severance-related charge of approximately $1.5 million in Q4 of 2022.
- This measure is expected to provide reduced operating expenses ranging from $7-$8 million annually, starting in 2023.
- Price Action: RIGL shares are down 7.02% at $1.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Comments / 0