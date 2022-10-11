ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leggett & Platt Shares Plunge After FY22 Guidance Cut

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • Leggett & Platt Inc LEG lowered its FY22 sales guidance to $5.1 billion - $5.2 billion from the previously stated outlook of $5.2 billion – $5.4 billion, against an estimate of $5.32 billion.
  • The decrease is primarily due to lower volume than previously expected, reduced production, slower than anticipated cost recovery in Automotive, and operational inefficiencies in Specialty Foam.
  • It also slashed the FY22 EPS outlook to $2.30–$2.45 from $2.65–$2.80 versus the consensus of $2.70.
  • Cash from operations is expected to be $400 million - $450 million versus prior guidance of $550 million - $600 million.
  • Based on the new outlook, EBIT margin range should be 9.5% to 10.0% (previously 10.5%–10.7%).
  • In late August, Leggett acquired a manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders for heavy construction machinery. It also acquired a converter of construction fabrics for the furniture and bedding industries located in Shannon, Mississippi.
  • On October 3, Leggett & Platt acquired a distributor of geo components located in Ottawa, Canada.
  • Price Action: LEG shares are trading lower by 7.15% at $32.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

