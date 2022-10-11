ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dodgers and Braves Are Getting Outplayed

By the end of tonight, the top two teams in the National League could be eliminated from the postseason at the hands of their two division foes. If this happens, it won’t be because the Dodgers and Braves were victims of bad luck. No, simply, it will be because they were outplayed.
‘It Feels Like Failure’: The Braves’ Promising Season Is Over

PHILADELPHIA — In the gloom of the Braves’ clubhouse after Game 4 of the NLDS, someone flipped a switch. For a moment, the room grew sadly, appropriately dim. And then it flipped back: Maybe it had been a mistake, or maybe it seemed pointless only after it was done, but either way, the lights turned back on almost immediately. It was obvious there was no use for mood lighting here. With this mood? Better to look at the situation head-on. There is no early playoff exit that would have felt right for these Braves. That’s a product of the fact that they were reigning champions, that this regular season was even better for them than the last one, that so much of their year had been focused on the future—long-term extensions, big commitments, discussion of a winning foundation that was meant to last for half a decade. It was only natural that this season would end in disappointment if it finished with anything other than a parade.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’

The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
