San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Dodgers and Braves Are Getting Outplayed

By the end of tonight, the top two teams in the National League could be eliminated from the postseason at the hands of their two division foes. If this happens, it won’t be because the Dodgers and Braves were victims of bad luck. No, simply, it will be because they were outplayed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘It Feels Like Failure’: The Braves’ Promising Season Is Over

PHILADELPHIA — In the gloom of the Braves’ clubhouse after Game 4 of the NLDS, someone flipped a switch. For a moment, the room grew sadly, appropriately dim. And then it flipped back: Maybe it had been a mistake, or maybe it seemed pointless only after it was done, but either way, the lights turned back on almost immediately. It was obvious there was no use for mood lighting here. With this mood? Better to look at the situation head-on. There is no early playoff exit that would have felt right for these Braves. That’s a product of the fact that they were reigning champions, that this regular season was even better for them than the last one, that so much of their year had been focused on the future—long-term extensions, big commitments, discussion of a winning foundation that was meant to last for half a decade. It was only natural that this season would end in disappointment if it finished with anything other than a parade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Padres beat Dodgers in Game 3, now one win away from NLCS

SAN DIEGO — Petco Park was as full as it could be. Most were wearing brown and gold and spent much of the night waving the gold flags they received on their way through the gates. The 45,137 in attendance comprised the largest Petco Park crowd in seven years...
The Denver Gazette

Rockies' Kris Bryant has 'no regrets' after year one in Colorado

Kris Bryant loves the Colorado snow. He thinks Coors Field is beautiful, and that the Rockies' training staff is one of the best in the business. As for how he enjoys being an everyday part of the Rockies? Well, he can't quite answer that. The Rockies brought Bryant in as their shiny new star, shelling out the richest free-agent contract in team history. In Year 1 of a seven-year, $182...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns

Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster

In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
